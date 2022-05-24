The Redbud Classic, Oklahoma City’s longest-standing local racing tradition of fun, fitness and philanthropy, hosted its annual donation breakfast last Friday, at Bellini’s Ristorante & Grill. Members of the Classic’s board of directors presented a $12,000 check to The CARE Center.
“The CARE Center is an outstanding organization that has continued to change the lives of children in Oklahoma,” Redbud Classic Race Director Kristin Hersom said.
“We are thankful for the opportunity to give back to this organization that has devoted so much of their work to the community.”
The CARE Center is a child advocacy program for Oklahoma County. Since 1991, The CARE Center has been dedicated to preventing child abuse and providing opportunities for healing and hope for children. The organization provides a safe space for children to share their stories and connect families with resources for healing.
“The children of Oklahoma and The CARE Center community are beyond thankful for the opportunity to be Redbud Classic’s beneficiary this year,” The CARE Center CEO and ROAR Founder Stacy McNeiland said.
“These donations will help us to work to heal, prevent and understand children and families who have been affected by abuse.”
The CARE Center will use the proceeds to continue pursuing its mission in Oklahoma County.
“We are so thankful for this life-changing gift that has been given to The CARE Center and the kids of Oklahoma City,” The CARE Center Director of Education Shelby Lynch said.
“With this donation, we will be able to serve more kids, more families and be able to continue our fight against child abuse.”
The 2023 race is scheduled to take place April 15-16, 2023. For more information about the Redbud Classic, visit redbud.org.
About Redbud Classic: Since 1983, the Redbud Classic has become an Oklahoma City tradition involving the community through fitness, fun and philanthropy. The race offers 10- and 30-Mile Bike Tours, a 50-Mile Fondo as well as 5K and 10K races. Other events include a 5K Wheelchair Event, 2-Mile Walk and Baby Stroller Derby, a 1-Mile Kids’ Fun Run and the 1-Mile Woof Walk. Each year, Redbud Classic selects a local nonprofit as the race beneficiary, raising more than $900,000 for local charitable organizations since the race’s inception.
About The CARE Center: The CARE Center is Oklahoma County's children's advocacy center, dedicated to preventing child abuse and providing opportunities for healing and hope for children in Oklahoma County. Since 1991, The CARE Center has existed to help children share their abuse stories in a safe environment for investigations and connect families with resources that remove barriers to healing. To support their vision to end child abuse, they provide child abuse prevention education training and resources to the community. For more information, visit www.carecenter-okc.org.
