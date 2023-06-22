OKLAHOMA CITY -Join the Oklahoma City Philharmonic, led by Maestro Alexander Mickelthwate, on Monday, July 3, at 8:30 p.m. for a FREE concert at Scissortail Park in downtown Oklahoma City. This year’s program features vocalists, J. Warren Mitchell – tenor, and Julianne Reynolds, soprano.
The OKCPHIL will celebrate Independence Day with its 17th annual free Red, White and Boom concert and fireworks display at the Scissortail Park.
Led by Maestro Alexander Mickelthwate, the 90 minute concert beginning at 8:30 p.m. offers a variety of musical selections for the whole family, ranging from Battle Hymn of the Republic and America the Beautiful to Star Wars and Sing, Sing, Sing.
Hailed by the Ruppiner Anzeiger as “The New, Young Pavarotti,” American-born tenor J. Warren Mitchell is an emerging star in the opera world with a distinct full-lyric voice that is known for singing the legato melodies of Verdi and the passionate, yet tender, interpretations of arias from Puccini.
Julianne Reynolds is a performing artist, singer and voice teacher. With Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma: Carousel (Julie Jordan), Master Class (Sharon Graham), The Sound of Music (Ursula), Oklahoma! Interactive Tour (Laurey/Eller Swing) Other credits include: Yes! The Musical in Concert (Ashley the Bride), Voice teacher with Kismet Arts OKC, soloist with St. Luke’s Methodist Church OKC, Bachelor of Arts in Voice from Oklahoma City University.
Everyone is encouraged to bring lawn chairs or other personal seating.
The OKCPHIL concert is made possible through the committed support of The Inasmuch Foundation.
Additional sponsors include, support Scissortail Park, Allied Arts, Oklahoma Crafts, Magic 104, the Oklahoma Arts Council and Brewer Entertainment.
The OKCPHIL orchestra performs Classics, orchestral Pops, and Discovery Family concerts, as well a variety of community engagements.
Gaining recognition as one of the nation’s premier regional orchestras, the Oklahoma City Philharmonic was formed in 1988 under the musical direction of Joel Levine and has remained steadfast in its mission “to provide inspiration and joy for the community through orchestral music.”
In addition, the OKC Philharmonic collaborates closely with Oklahoma’s colleges and universities as well as the cities other premier arts organizations including the Oklahoma City Ballet and Canterbury Voices.
For more information about Red, White & Boom, go to okcphil.org/rwb. To learn more about the OKC Philharmonic or to purchase season tickets, call 405-“TICKETS” (405-842-5387), or visit okcphilharmonic.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.