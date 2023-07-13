OKLAHOMA CITY— According to the National Weather Service, on average, extreme heat has killed more people in the last 10 years than any other weather event.
With heat warnings and advisories in effect across the region and more hot days ahead, the Red Cross serving Kansas and Oklahoma is offering tips for residents to stay safe during extreme heat.
The combination of heat and humidity will result in it feeling like it’s 110 degrees or higher. Nighttime temperatures will offer little escape from the extremely warm conditions.
Experts report there could be power outages, adding that heat-related illnesses could increase in the region.
More than 600 people in this country die every year from heat-related illnesses, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Some people are more at risk of developing a heat-related illness, including adults over 65, those with chronic medical conditions, people who work outside, infants and children, and athletes. Some people may take medications that make the effects of extreme heat worse. People with heart disease, poor blood circulation, obesity and mental illness are also at risk for getting sick if the temperatures climb.
To find a cooling center, contact your local Red Cross chapter or monitor local news outlets.
HEAT SAFETY TIPS:
1 Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees.
2 Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
3 Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat
4 If you don’t have air conditioning, seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places like schools, libraries, theaters, malls, etc.
5 Avoid extreme temperature changes.
6 Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.
7 Stay indoors, slow down and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.
8 Postpone outdoor games and activities.
9 Take frequent breaks and use a buddy system when working outdoors.
10 Keep pets indoors if possible. Check on outdoor animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water and shade.
Excessive heat can lead to sunburn, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. If someone is experiencing heat cramps in the legs or abdomen, get them to a cooler place, have them rest, lightly stretch the affected muscle, and replenish their fluids with a half a glass (about 4 ounces) of cool water every 15 minutes.
If someone is exhibiting signs of heat exhaustion (cool, moist, pale or flushed skin, heavy sweating, headache, nausea, dizziness, weakness and exhaustion), move them to a cooler place, remove or loosen tight clothing and spray the person with water or apply cool, wet cloths or towels to the skin. Fan the person. If they are conscious, give small amounts of cool water to drink. Make sure the person drinks slowly. Watch for changes in condition. If the person refuses water, vomits or begins to lose consciousness, call 911.
Heat stroke, which usually occurs by ignoring the signals of heat exhaustion, develops when the body systems are overwhelmed by heat and begin to stop functioning. Signs include hot, red skin which may be dry or moist; changes in consciousness; vomiting and high body temperature. Call 911 immediately if someone shows signs of heat stroke. Move the person to a cooler place. Quickly cool the person’s body by immersing them up to their neck in cold water if possible. Otherwise, douse or spray the person with cold water, or cover the person with cold, wet towels or bags of ice.
Download the free Red Cross First Aid app so you’ll know what to do if emergency help is delayed and the free Emergency app for weather alerts, open Red Cross shelter locations and safety steps for different emergencies. The content is available to view the in English or Spanish with an easy-to-find language selector.
Find these and other Red Cross apps in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps
Heatwaves in the U.S. are happening more often, lasting longer, and bringing more intense heat. As these conditions and other extreme weather disasters increase, more people need help from the Red Cross. Find out more about the Red Cross and its work on the climate crisis by clicking here.
