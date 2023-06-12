Edwin Martinez, a diligent student of the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO), faces a distressing predicament after an unidentified driver crashed into his car, totaling it, and sped off without a backward glance.
The incident occurred while Martinez was taking a late-night break from his finals week studies to grab a snack.
In a shocking disregard for safety and law, the driver of the white BMW was heading northbound on a southbound lane when they collided with Martinez's car, propelling it into a nearby lawn. The disturbing event, caught on video, took place on Boulevard Street, Edmond, on the night of April 29.
"They just hit me and go like not even a thought of stopping to, you know, to check on themselves even but to keep going," Martinez expressed his disbelief. He is astounded that the driver didn't hit anybody else after fleeing the crash site.
Following the hit-and-run, Martinez and the Edmond Police are making efforts to find the errant driver, believed to be in a 2019/2022 white BMW X5. Despite the harrowing ordeal and the loss of his vehicle, Martinez's chief concern lies with the offender's indifference to the potential harm they could have caused.
Martinez, currently saving for a new vehicle after his was totaled, said, "At the end of the day like you could have killed somebody."
He hopes the person responsible comes forward and encourages anyone with information leading to the identification of the BMW driver to contact Edmond Police. A donation fund has also been set up to assist Martinez in purchasing a new car.
