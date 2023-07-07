As we continue to prepare for the 2023-24 school year, OKCPS wants to welcome its volunteers back into its classrooms.
Its dedicated volunteers play a vital role in its schools and in the lives of its students. Each year, families, community members and others continue raising their hands to volunteer, making a meaningful impact on students.
The district requires all volunteers to renew their volunteer application and complete a background check each year, in compliance with the OKCPS Board of Education Volunteer Services Policy and OKCPS Board of Education Volunteer Services Regulations.
OKCPS students will return to school August 10, and OKCPS looks forward to connecting with both new and existing volunteers. Opportunities include Reading Buddies, which helps to improve the reading skills of OKCPS students and inspires them to love reading, along with mentoring, teacher assistance, beautification, after school and athletic volunteer opportunities.
“We are so excited to welcome our dedicated volunteers back into our classrooms to interact with students,” said Sara Lynn Sadorra, Director of Strategic Planning and Partnerships for OKCPS. “From 2016-2022, our volunteers gave 736,527 hours to our students. That equals more than $22 million dollars in volunteer time. We have volunteer opportunities for both individuals and for groups. We look forward to coordinating impactful volunteer opportunities this coming year!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.