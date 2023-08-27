OKLAHOMA CITY – The Metro Café, located within the District Center on Metro Tech’s Springlake Campus at 1900 Springlake Drive, Oklahoma City, 73111, is planning a grand reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Thursday, September 7, from noon to 2 p.m.
Community members are welcome to join in the celebration of the Café’s new renovations and opportunities the location will offer.
The Café previously served as a space for aspiring chefs within the Metro Tech Culinary Arts program to practice creating gourmet masterpieces and receive industry-standard career training.
Over 50 students graduate from the program each year.
In 2020, the location was closed to the public and remained closed for renovations made to the south side of the District Center.
Now that construction is complete, the Café is ready to officially reopen to the public, and will offer breakfast and lunch for members of the community, as well as catering services for events within the District Center.
“We are excited to officially welcome the community back to the Metro Café,” Chef Chaya Pennington, Culinary Arts Instructor, said.
“The Café will offer delicious meals made from scratch while also creating a space for students to get hands-on experience and practice the skills they need to be successful in the workplace. This grand reopening begins a new era of great food and amazing opportunities.”
Upon the reopening, the Café hours will be 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday – Friday.
For more information regarding operations, catering, and menu items, visit metrotech.edu.
Notes: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working with a press release from Leslie Strehl of the MetroTech staff. As one of the largest and most diverse technology centers in Oklahoma, Metro Tech has four campuses that offer full-time, short-term, career and customized business training. Campuses are located in South Oklahoma City, Northeast Oklahoma City, the Will Rogers World Airport and Downtown Oklahoma City. According to promotional liberature, “Metro Tech is part of the Oklahoma CareerTech system, which offers programs and services in 29 technology center districts and operates on 59 campuses across the state. CareerTech plays a vital role in developing a world-class workforce for Oklahoma employers and prepares Oklahomans to succeed in the workplace, in education and in life."
