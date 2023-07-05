Oklahoma City, July 5, 2023 -- On Independence Day 2023, it was warm and humid (but not as desperately so as in places both North and South) in our town.
Freedom of Speech is a normal attribute residents in the Crown Heights/Edgemere Heights neighborhood of Oklahoma City manifest.
This year's parade was no exception.
The residents of 41 Street West -- assisted by parents and children from nearly every other block in the "hood" -- characterized an envisioned curving concreted path on the Shartel Avenue median as the "Attack of the Serptintine Sidewalk."
Critics (including arborists) have said the concrete addition believe will, if implemented, kill (slowly) the historic trees that stand in orderly array along the grassy middle separating traffic lanes. The median lies atop what was once an extension of the city's early-day Trolley Car Line.
Float designers made their point -- stepping along the winding route with costumes and elements evoking memories of the "Ents" (from J.R.R. Tolkein's 'Lord of the Rings') who talked and even, when needed, walked to send a message.
When I was a boy, the oldest among my four sisters, assorted friends and I occasionally traveled on bicycles (carrying trowels and shovels) to that median.
There we would dig until we found buried trolley rails.
We would clear a foot or so of the metal, and use water to remove some of the mud. Then we'd shine it up until it had a bit of its old luster.
After some hours, we would push the dirt back in and return the surface sod -- carefully removed in the first place, anticipating restoration.
In a way, those activities foreshadowed my lifelong fascination with archaeology . In my latter years of teaching – I described it describe for students as the science of "digging up old stuff."
The rails were removed years ago, but in other places around town they remain there, awaiting ... the future.
Before the parade, a young lady marcher for the aforementioned float walked South on Shartel toward the gathering place where participants (as opposed to spectators) queued for the step-off.
Her attire evoked leaves that adorn the oaks and other deciduous trees here, making a point about the importance of living green things in the Big City.
Apparently someone got their message -- the float was designated the best of this year's parade.
The 2023 Independence Day Parade for the Crown Heights - Edgemere Heights area of Oklahoma City also featured girls from 38th Street West declaring heart-felt affection for the "doll" -- perhaps the best-selling toy in history. Readers: Fact-checking is welcome.
One my dearest readers – a woman with whom I worked as a political party volunteer five decades ago – reflected on the Barbie float, saying she hoped the girls did not go to see the movie, which includes messaging deeply objectionable to millions of Americans.
Super Mario returned to the Big Screen this year, and residents of N.W. 39 Street shared their affirmative take on the movie hit during our Independence Day.
For one humorous float -- inspired by the recent reboot of the "The Little Mermaid" -- some of the Dads and friends were dressed not as Mermaids … but as Mermen.
Signs insisted the messaging was not in any way, shape or form a "drag-queen" thing.
Many residents of this neighborhood mourn the shocking demolition of the "Egg Church" (also known by other names) at the southeast edge of the area.
Residents of N.W. 42 Street – a few blocks north of the vanished house of worship -- gave their perspective with a pointed commentary (via a well-designed float) about loss of the iconic building. It had a long run as one of the city's most notable landmarks.
A large American Eagle (costumed human within) sat in the back of a vintage car near the front of the parade -- waving (unsmiling) to the crowd.
This generation's version of Uncle Sam led the parade, waving and grinning at his admirers.
The annual noon-hour CH-EH picnic featured ’Brats and ‘Dogs, and the unmatched assortment of pot-luck items transported to the community park. A water-slide and other entertainment drew the youngsters and the adults conversed in the shade of decades-old trees.
Freedom and Folly, Concern and Confusion – July 4, 2023
A popular song from some decades back -- still heard in certain quarters of the worldwide web, on cable television programs, and via certain Country or Christian music radio stations – featured memorable lyrics and the voice of Lee Greenwood:
"I'm proud to be an American, where at least I know I'm free."
The day for your humble servant ended with a cookout at the Knights of Columbus Oklahoma Council No. 1038's home, the Santa Fe Family Life Center in the north-central part of our community.
I grilled meats and onions, and toasted a few buns at pool-side for more than three hours. With a few side dishes, a sumptuous meal marked the Fourth.
The day closed with stories for a child reluctant to journey into sleep, and others anxious to “stay up late” to view the downtown fireworks. Opa (grandpa) had a short shift. Oma (grandma) did the heavy lifting.
The evening of July 3, my bride of 47 years and I had prepared patriotic cookies -- dried cherries and blueberries, with white chocolate.
By day’s end on July 4, they were all consumed. They went to “cookie Heaven.”
God Bless the U.S.A.
And the people. And the leaders.
And those who speak common sense in an age where common sense is becoming rare.
And those who affirm us, or anger us.
And those who came before us, their sacrifices assuring our right to criticize and question with particular vigor the "consensus" which is decidedly not a consensus.
The beautiful, the fruited plains, the raging rivers, the shrinking streams, the diversity, the 'E Pluribus Unum,' the great, the weak, the powerful, the troubled, the questioned, the affirmed, the noble, the ignoble, the cherished, the doubtful, the confident, the contentious, the peaceful, the happy, the sad, the confused, the hopeful, the faithful, and the loving -- my America.
The rains, and the sun, still fall on the just and the unjust.
God sheds His grace on thee, and me.
