Gesturing, shouting, threatening, or worse is becoming too common on America’s roadways anger behind the wheel paired with aggressive behaviors such as speeding, acts of violence posed a threat not only to other drivers but to passengers and pedestrians as well.
Rylie Mansuetti, public affairs manager for AAA Oklahoma, said in a press release sent to The City Sentinel: “Road rage is the term we use to describe extreme anger and aggression behind the wheel, not only are these displays of hostility unsafe for those on and near the roadway, but a growing number of these incidents are turning deadly.”
(https://exchange.aaa.com/safety/driving-advice/aggressive-driving/ )
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the term “aggressive driving” first began to emerge in the 1990s to describe a category of unsafe driving behaviors, such as weaving through traffic, running traffic lights, tailgating, and driving at excessive speeds. When driving behaviors become aggressive, extreme, or violent road rage is occurring.
Examples range from angry gesturing, cursing or confronting, sideswiping, and brandishing weapons among other violent threats.
Road rage behaviors other than gesturing are criminal offenses.
Earlier this year statistics revealed that road rage shootings in the U.S. have increased every year since 2018. In 2022, 544 people were shot during such incidents nationwide, resulting in 413 injuries and 141 deaths -- twice the numbers from 2018.
One person is wounded or killed in a road rage incident every 16 hours.
The same data showed that 3.8 people per one million people are shot during road rage incidents in Oklahoma, putting it third among five states with the highest rate of people shot during road rage.
Other states in the listing are New Mexico, Arizona, Tennessee, and Wisconsin. The five states make up 8% of the U.S. population, but 20% of road rage victims.
According to the American Psychological Association (APA), some people are more prone to road rage than others. Highly angered drivers are more impulsive, engage in hostile thinking, and are more likely to seek revenge over wrong. Traffic congestion and other environmental factors can more easily set off road rage behaviors while driving n a calmer country road will behave appropriately.
Data from AAA shows 80% of drivers expressed significant anger and aggression or road rage behind the wheel at least once in the past 30 days (about 4 and a half weeks).
A related study found that erratic behaviors such as tailgating, erratic lane changing, or illegal passing are a factor in up to 56% of fatal crashes.
(https://exchange.aaa.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/Road-Rage-Brochure.pdf )
While there are many reasons for road rage, AAA and NHTS research point to contributing factors:
Traffic Congestion -- No matter what the cause, on-the-road delays, and rising traffic congestion are frustrating for all. But some motorists have an extremely low tolerance for delays, leading to tailgating, erratic lane changes, and other aggressive behaviors.
Running late -- A seemingly endless stream of errands and obligations weigh more heavily on some drivers than others, contributing to a pattern of aggression behind the wheel.
Anonymity -- some drivers feel insulated and detached from the outside world when in their vehicle, giving them a feeling of anonymity. For some, this causes an erosion of inhibitions to antisocial behavior, while the vehicle itself gives them a sense of power.
Changes in acceptable behavior -- Just as the other norms have changed over time (music, fashion, and politics)M human behaviors behind the wheel continue to evolve. It can become more acceptable to have less regard for law enforcement and fellow citizens as drivers “look out for number one.”
Mansuetti observed:
“Drivers should consider whether any of these scenarios apply to their own actions behind the wheel and take measures to resolve them. Learning techniques for stress relief, better time management, and anger control could help keep you and others safe, think twice before making a rude gesture or laying on the horn and you'll dodge a potential road rage incident.”
There are steps people can take to avoid becoming a victim of road rage. AAA has these tips:
* Practice polite driving habits.
* Slow down and let the aggressor pass.
* Keep your cool.
* Lay off the horn.
Don’t drive under distress.
* Be realistic about your travel time.
* Call 911 if you are threatened.
“Remember driving is not a competition, so there is no need to ‘one up’ another driver. Your only win should be staying safe, keeping your focus on your driving, and avoiding actions that could make you a target of aggression from others,” says Mansuetti.
Notes: AAA (founded as the American Automobile Association) provides automotive, travel, and insurance services to more than 63 million members nationwide and more than 400,000 members in Oklahoma. AAA advocates for the safety and mobility of its members and has been committed to outstanding road service for more than 100 years. AAA is a non-stock, membership corporation working on behalf of motorists, who can map a route, find local gas prices and electric vehicle charging stations, discover discounts, book a hotel, and track their roadside assistance service with the AAA Mobile app (AAA.com/mobile) for iPhone, iPad and Android. For more information on joining or renewing a Membership, visit www.AAA.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.