OKLAHOMA CITY – Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral will host an outdoor trick-or-treat free fall carnival for families from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, October 20, at 1105 NW 45th Street. Costumed ghosts and goblins will be welcome, with candy and seasonal activities for all.
“We look forward to seeing our friends, neighbors and community supporters for cute and spooky Halloween fun,” said Rainbow Fleet Executive Director Carri Hicks. “Enjoy autumn weather in our garden, and find out more about community services for parents and child care providers during an evening of fall carnival festivities. Come trick or treat at Rainbow Fleet.”
A pumpkin patch, therapeutic petting zoo, inflatables, games, door prizes and packaged treats will be available at the outdoor come-and-go-event with more than 60 community organizations in attendance. No RSVP is required and admission is free.
The festival will take place rain or shine. Activities will move indoors in the event of inclement weather.
Rainbow Fleet occupies the former Horace Mann Elementary School building; an urban renewal project repurposed its facilities for use as the Rainbow Fleet Early Childhood Center and Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource and Referral.
For 50 years, Rainbow Fleet has provided innovative child development programs to families and childcare service providers. Rainbow Fleet helps families locate quality childcare options and assists child care providers with a multitude of services including licensing and technical assistance as well as age-appropriate activities and curriculum.
The Rainbow Fleet Resource Center is stocked with developmentally appropriate toys, books and games. The center is available for anyone to utilize with an annual membership fee of $40. Interest areas include: art, math, science, dramatic play, gross motor, sand & water play, sensory, sand & water Play, special needs, infant and toddler, literacy and book bags and books.
Resource Center access is by appointment only. Contact Rainbow Fleet at 405-525-3111.
An equal opportunity provider and employer founded in 1972, Rainbow Fleet grew out of Montessori teacher Dr. Peggy Loeffler’s belief that the very best early childhood teaching methods could be shared by providing child care professionals with resources and materials to support appropriate learning environments for young children.
This concept, in conjunction with the modeling and mentoring from early childhood specialists, provided a component of support for teachers and caregivers. Rainbow Fleet’s founder, Dr. Peggy Loeffler, took the lead in establishing this initiative that grew to become Rainbow Fleet.
Originally part of the Arts Council, Rainbow Fleet started with a few vans – mobile libraries of books and toys.
While the goal has remained the same, the organization has grown to include programs and services such as Child Care Training and Technical Assistance, the Quality Enhancement Initiative, and the Child and Adult Care Food Program.
“It’s really exciting to think about just how far our impact has reached into the community, while dreaming about bigger ways that we can serve even a larger scope of the population,” Hicks said.
For more information, visit rainbowfleet.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.