OKLAHOMA CITY – Rainbow Fleet Resource and Referral will host the Roy G. Biv Ball as a celebration of 50 years of service to parents and child care providers in Oklahoma City. The gala will take place at 5:30 p.m., on Monday, September 12 at The Jones Assembly, 901 W. Sheridan.
"Roy G. Biv" is an acronym for the colors of the rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet. A ballad written about Mr. Biv tells the tale about how over the course of his life, he experienced the full spectrum of what the world has to offer.
“We are proud that child care providers, parents and other caring adults have found the help they need through our services for more than five decades,” said Rainbow Fleet CEO Carri Hicks. “In fulfillment of our founder’s vision, we have served those struggling with child care needs, grown our staff and formed partnerships to support Oklahoma’s youngest learners.
The gala will honor this year’s Prism Award winners, Sarah Roberts, Patti Tepper-Rasmussen, Kathy Carey, and Carrie Williams, individuals whose positive impact will be felt for generations to come.
The event’s inaugural theme incorporates vivid colors characteristic of those critical years of learning and playing, according to Hicks.
Live and silent auctions, dinner and entertainment from The Imaginaries will be part of the night’s activities. Tickets cost $150 each; $100 of the purchase price is tax deductible. Tickets are available online at rainbowfleet.org/roy-g-biv-2022.
“Every child deserves the best,” said Hicks. “We are on a mission to build upon the foundation of the past five decades of service to our community, to ensure quality childcare for every child in Oklahoma but we need your help. As a non-profit organization, our services are made possible through grants and the generosity of private donors.”
Sponsors for the event include Inasmuch Foundation, Intrust Bank, Matilda Clements, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Potts Family Foundation, E.L. and Thelma Gaylord Foundation, Claims Management Resources (CMR), Phillips Murrah, The Pringle Family, Kelly Padgham, Jaime Schultheis, Mike Gibson, Valliance Bank, and Evans National.
For 50 years, Rainbow Fleet Resource and Referral has provided child development programs to families and childcare service providers. The organization helps families locate quality childcare options and assists child care providers with a wide variety of services including licensing and technical assistance as well as age-appropriate activities and curriculum.
“Please join us as we celebrate our history and raise critical funds to continue our legacy of empowering excellence in early childhood education,” Hicks said.
