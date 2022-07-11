OKLAHOMA CITY – Rainbow Fleet Resource and Referral non-profit organization has announced that Emely De Jesus will lead programming initiatives designed for Oklahoma’s Spanish-speaking community.
The organization provides innovative child development programs and services that enhance the quality of life in Oklahoma.
Increasing the number of licensed child care providers within the Hispanic community is among the nonprofit’s top priorities and the focus of its new initiative, the press release stated.
The Inasmuch Foundation provided funding for De Jesus’ role, which is a one-year contract.
“Enhancing our bilingual service offerings to better support families and child care providers is vital for the success of our community,” said Rainbow Fleet CEO Carri Hicks. “Over the past decade the Hispanic population for children under 5 years of age has increased by nearly 3 percent.
“In the coming years, we anticipate a continuation of population growth,” Hicks stated. “Therefore, our initiative seeks to bring additional partners into the discussion to ensure that every child has an opportunity to thrive in our community.”
De Jesus holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Regis University and will complete Oklahoma City University’s Montessori Certificate Program in May 2023. She has worked in bilingual education and community relations since 2018, including as a bilingual program facilitator for the Denver Art Museum.
Rainbow Fleet has helped more than 3,000 families find child care since 2019. Now in its 50th year, equipping caregivers with essential information and quality resources during the critical phases of early childhood development has formed Rainbow Fleet’s legacy of community leadership.
Dual language training sessions, business information and parent communication are made possible with the help of bilingual staff.
“Rainbow Fleet remains committed to being a leader in holistic child development programs,” said Hicks. “There is a critical need for more bilingual child care providers in Oklahoma and we are thrilled to have a dedicated initiative through our partnership with Inasmuch Foundation to expand our reach.”
For 50 years, Rainbow Fleet Resource and Referral has provided innovative child development programs to families and childcare service providers. Rainbow Fleet helps families locate quality childcare options and assists child care providers with a multitude of services including licensing and technical assistance as well as age-appropriate activities and curriculum.
Founded in 1972 by Dr. Peggy Loeffler, Rainbow Fleet grew out of her belief that the very best early childhood teaching methods could be shared by providing child care professionals with resources and materials to support appropriate learning environments for young children. This concept, in conjunction with the modeling and mentoring from early childhood specialists, provided a component of support for teachers and caregivers.
For more information on Rainbow Fleet, visit rainbowfleet.org.
