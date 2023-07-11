Oklahoma City -- A new round of heavy rain arrived in the heart of the city after midnight July 11 (Tuesday) and was expected to continue until 9 a.m., weather forecasters say.
The fresh rainfall comes after a Sunday-Monday torrent the led to flooding on rivers and creeks in northwest Oklahoma City, standing water in low-lying farm and ranch fields east of the City in Jones and Spencer -- and rescue efforts by firefighters, police and others across the region.
Forecasters said to expect "Locally heavy thunderstorms ending this morning, then becoming sunny by the afternoon. High near 95F. Winds S at 10 to 20 miles-per-hour (MPH). Chance of rain 100%. Localized flooding is expected."
Skies will clear tonight. Low temperatures will reach to 77 Fahrenheit, with warm winds from the south at 10-20 mph.
Tomorrow will be scorching hot and humid, with a high of 101 F, and winds from the Southwest at 15-25 mph.
Here is what was online at 630 a.m. this morning (Tuesday, July 11):
"...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM CDT THIS MORNING FOR CLEVELAND, SOUTHWESTERN MCCLAIN, SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA, POTTAWATOMIE, PONTOTOC, SEMINOLE, NORTHWESTERN COAL, SOUTHWESTERN HUGHES, NORTHWESTERN JOHNSTON, EASTERN GARVIN AND MURRAY COUNTIES...
"At 4:43 a.m. CDT, trained weather spotters reported areas of flash flooding due to recent and ongoing heavy rain. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring.
"HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
"Some locations that will experience flash flooding include … Southern Oklahoma City, Norman, Moore, Shawnee, Del City, Ada, Newcastle, Blanchard, Seminole, Tecumseh, Purcell, Holdenville, Sulphur, Davis, Noble, Slaughterville, Wewoka, Lexington, Pink and Goldsby.
"PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads."
FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED (Reported by trained spotters). 24/7, go here for regular weather updates. ... https://www.city-sentinel.com/weather/
A last word: At 6:30 a.m. Accuweather was predicting a total of 2.5 inches from midnight through mid-morning in the Oklahoma City area.
