A section of North Meridian Avenue from N.W. 53 to N.W. 60 Street will be closed for about two weeks while City crews make needed repairs.
A 24-inch water main broke in the area, causing significant damage to a portion of the street.
North and southbound traffic is being detoured to Portland and MacArthur Avenues. All east and westbound traffic will be diverted to NW 50 Street or
NW 63 Street.
The water main broke on Monday, July 3, creating a sinkhole and flooding the area.
Utilities Line Maintenance finalized the repair on Thursday, July 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.