Preservation measures have been taken in Piedmont while they find the source of what is causing low water pressure. Until they find the problem the city's splash pad will be closed.
Director of Communications at the Department of Environmental Quality Erin Hatfield said, " Until they determine that cause and get it fixed, they're asking residents to use less water...the city of Piedmont noticed declining water pressure since Friday and they have been actively looking for the source of that and they believe its possibly a water break."
According to the DEQ water systems must maintain a certain water pressure and the city is combating the issue of their low levels. Hatfield continued, '' If everyone decided to water their lawn and fill their pool they could have some issues with adequate pressure throughout the system."
The city says residents should not water their lawns and hand watering plants should be limited.
