OKLAHOMA CITY - Leadership Oklahoma has announced the election of Phil Kaiser as chairman of its board of directors. Kaiser, who joined the Leadership Oklahoma board in 2015, succeeds Tom Evans, President and CEO of Encompass Financial Services, Inc., who served as chairman in 2021 - 2022.
Thirty-five years ago, Leadership Oklahoma was founded with the vision of bringing leaders from around Oklahoma together and expanding their knowledge about critical issues in the state.
“It has been a great privilege to have served as Chairman of the Leadership Oklahoma Board of Directors,” said Evans. “I am incredibly proud of our accomplishments over the past year.
“It has been a challenge but we’ve remained relevant; designing a robust online education program on the critical issues facing our state; collaborating with other non-profits to reduce costs and expand services; maintaining our membership; honoring individuals and organizations for their efforts to help Oklahomans; delivering a comprehensive youth program designed to inspire hope, pride and responsibility for the future of Oklahoma; and much more,” Evans continued. “I am excited about our future and in Phil’s leadership as we continue to grow and expand our impact.”
Phil Kaiser has co-founded and run several restaurants as well as a nonprofit music festival. Born and raised in Tulsa, Phil moved to Israel in 1985 where he served in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), earned a BA in Political Science from the Hebrew University in Jerusalem, got married and started a family.
After opening Jerusalem’s first Internet Bar in 1996 and operating it for six years, Phil and his wife, Miranda, sold the business and moved their family to Tulsa in 2002, where they opened Cosmo Café in 2004 and Laffa – Medi-Eastern Restaurant and Bar in 2013. Also, in 2013, Phil co-founded Tulsa’s nonprofit Center of the Universe Festival.
Currently, Phil is engaged in event planning aimed at boosting economic development and quality of life for Tulsa. He serves on a number of nonprofit boards and committees centered on Oklahoma and Israel.
“I am deeply honored to have been elected as the Chairman of the Leadership Oklahoma’s Board of Directors,” said Kaiser. “Leadership Oklahoma is dedicated to identifying leaders of all ages and inspiring them to dream, learn and accomplish more to enhance the quality of life in our state.
“I look forward to leveraging our network of members – along with our team – to shape our state’s future with their commitment to developing and promoting Oklahoma’s strengths,” Kaiser continued. “I also look forward to working closely with our experienced and passionate board of directors.
“The board of directors is representative of that membership and has the energy and vision to continue the goal of creating a dynamic network of leaders to shape Oklahoma’s future and to fulfill Leadership Oklahoma’s vision of Oklahoma leaders making Oklahoma the leader.”
Board members elected to the executive committee for the upcoming year include: Vice Chair/Chair-Elect/Chair-Administration, Sammye Cravens, Oklahoma City; Secretary/Treasurer/Chair-Finance Committee, Janet Cunningham, Alva; Chair-Adult Program Committee, Laurie Tilley, Tulsa; Chair-Development Committee, Stephanie Cameron Regan, Tulsa; Chair-Marketing/PR Committee, Becky Samples, Norman; Chair-Membership Committee, Kerry Alexander, Oklahoma City; Chair - Youth Program Committee, Jodi Lewis, Oklahoma City; and Immediate Past Chair/Chair – Nominating Committee, Tom Evans, Enid.
At-large members of the 2022 – 2023 executive committee are: Dan Boren, Edmond; Moises Echeverria, Tulsa; Jennifer Ellis, Medicine Park; Melissa Hall, Stillwater; Rachel Hutchings, (Chair Elect - Adult Program), Skiatook; Farooq Karim, Norman; Dan Molina, (Chair Elect - Youth Program), Oklahoma City; Martie Oyler, Enid; Susan Paddack, (Chair Elect - Membership), Ada.
Other Members of the 2022 – 2023 board of directors are: Chris Anoatubby, Ada; Chris Benge, Tulsa; Shella Bowlin, Tulsa; Candace Braddock, Altus; Susan Crenshaw, Tulsa; Mark Davis, Broken Arrow; Lance Frye, Tulsa; Kim Henry, Edmond; Cody Holcomb, Ada; Alexa Humphries, Woodward; Mary Jenkins, Oklahoma City; Liz Leaming, Ponca City; Thomas Lewis II, Oklahoma City; Marcie Mack, Enid; Mindy Mahaney, Tulsa; Ken Miller, Oklahoma City; JT Petherick, Oklahoma City; Lyle Roggow, Duncan; Jordan Shearer, Laverne; Amy Siegfried, Tulsa; Mike Stopp, Tahlequah; Ronna Vanderslice, Lawton; Kevin Wallace, Wellston; Rose Washington-Jones, Broken Arrow.
Dr. Marion Paden, Oklahoma City, serves as the president and CEO of Leadership Oklahoma.
Since the first program was launched in 1986, over 1700 adult class program participants from 190 communities and almost 1100 youth class members from 260 high schools have explored Oklahoma’s most pressing issues.
Today, there are Leadership Oklahoma members in every part of the state, representing a diverse range of industries, communities, cultures, leadership roles, individual perspectives, and personal experiences.
According to the website, by connecting leaders and expanding their knowledge of Oklahoma’s key issues, participants leave Leadership Oklahoma’s programs passionate about inspiring change and committed to making a difference in the future of the state. In addition, the personal and professional relationships fostered in program sessions lay the groundwork for lasting partnerships and collaboration across communities and individuals statewide.
To learn more, visit leadershipoklahoma.com
