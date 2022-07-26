OKLAHOMA CITY - Some pet owners are giving up their animals as families struggle to pay for housing and necessities. According to Fox News Digital, in New York City, surrenders by owners of dogs and cats at the Animal Care Centers of NYC are up 25 percent compared to last year due to inflation.
“The biggest reason? It’s housing,” Katy Hansen, the animal welfare organization’s director of marketing and communications, told Fox News Digital.
Many pet owners who are giving up their animals in New York City are moving to places that ban pets or aren’t pet-friendly, the article states.
“They are moving because they have lost their job or cannot afford to live in their home anymore,” Hansen wrote to Fox News Digital.
“Couple that with the rising cost of everything — including pet food, supplies and other essentials — and many shelters are indeed seeing an increase,” she continued. “It’s so sad.”
“I think I would take issue with inflation as the sole cause of the return of pets in New York City year over year,” said Louisa McCune, Executive Director of the Kirkpatrick Foundation in Oklahoma. “I am hearing that it’s a Covid bounce after the big adoption surge during the lockdown.
“Now many people are returning to work and their commitment to those pets is lessening. It’s a reminder to spay and neuter dogs and cats,” added McCune, the longtime advocate for animal wellbeing. “There are many resources such as pet-food banks for low-income Americans, which we can point to, to lessen costs. We do know that multi-family housing owners have a huge benefit and much less rental turnover when they accept tenants with pets. It’s good for less turnover and tenant happiness.”
National shelter data from Shelter Animals Count — a nonprofit that monitors the country’s “animal welfare landscape” — shows that from January 2022 to June 2022, the number of relinquished pets went from 31,606 to 38,066 at 1,050 animal shelters.
The ASPCA estimates that the average annual cost of a dog is $1,391 and the average annual cost of a cat is $1,149.
These estimates don’t include the costs of professional grooming, dental care or one-time charges for medical procedures (spay, neuter, microchip and vaccination), training (in-class or at-home) and pet accessories, such as carriers, crates, collars, litter boxes, scratching posts and brushes.
An economic news release published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on July 13 said that gasoline, shelter and food are some of the “largest contributors” to the rising consumer price index for all urban consumers.
The gas index rose 11.2 percent while the shelter index rose 0.6 percent and food rose 1 percent in June 2022, the release stated.
In Jacksonville, an anonymous pet owner abandoned a 10-month-old dog at the John Roberts dog park in early July — and left a note saying they were unable to keep the pet “due to raising my rent,” according to First Coast News.
The ASPCA told Fox News Digital that it researched pet relinquishment in May 2021. It found that “the vast majority” of pandemic pets are still providing families with “joy and comfort, regardless of changes in circumstances, and that loving owners continue to appreciate the essential role pets play in their lives.”
A spokesperson for ASPCA added that shelter intake and adoption rates fluctuate based on seasonality and other factors that are converging simultaneously, including breeding seasons, medical and behavioral challenges and long-term staffing shortages.
“By making basic veterinary care accessible and affordable to those who need it most, we can keep pets healthy and safe in their homes and out of shelters, while simultaneously enriching the lives of their people,” ASPCA wrote in an email.
“The ASPCA is one of the many organizations within the animal welfare field working to provide partially and fully subsidized veterinary care and resources, including pet food and grooming services, to pets and owners, including our targeted efforts in New York City, Los Angeles, and Miami,” the statement continued.
In Oklahoma City, the Bella SPCA Non-Profit Veterinary Hospital is available to help qualifying pet owners.
A representative for the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) confirmed that the organization is seeing more reports of animal relinquishments at shelters.
In May, the organization reported on a 6-year-old dog named Baby Girl who was abandoned by her unhoused owner in Wisconsin after seven animal shelters turned her away.
“We’re hearing these stories more and more as shelters face pressure to go ‘no kill’; instead of taking all comers, as open-admission shelters do, facilities with ‘no-kill’ policies manipulate their statistics by creating obstacles for people trying to turn in animals and accepting only those they deem most ‘adoptable,’” PETA wrote in an email.
It said it is “urging guardians to do everything in their power to keep their animals, and urging everyone to spay and neuter their animals to prevent more from being born into a world already bursting at the seams with homeless animals,” PETA continued.
If pet owners find that they’re unable to take care of their animal companions, PETA recommends they look into open-admission shelters that can “accept every animal in need, regardless of their adoptability for reasons of health, temperament or physical condition.”
‘While we don’t have data on the number of folks who are forced to re-home their pet …more people will need to make this difficult decision as property owners increase rent fees,” a source from the Humane Society of the United States stated.
Mike Clark, a reporter with Dogtime.com noted, “Of course, the best thing to do is to make sure you’re ready for a dog in the first place. A great way to find out if you’re prepared is to just foster a dog first and see what you can handle. Shelters and rescues need fosters to help care for dogs while they look for their forever homes.
“If everything else has failed or there are extreme circumstances that will absolutely not allow you to keep your dog, do your pup one final service,” Clark continued. “First, ask people you trust if they can take the dog. Family members or friends that you’ve known for a long time are a good place to start.
“If they can’t take your pup, then contact a rescue group or reputable no-kill shelter that does thorough background checks for adopters,” he added.
Another resource for pet owners in need is the Pet Food Pantry of Oklahoma City. For more information, call 405-664-2858.
