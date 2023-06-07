A 121-foot pedestrian bridge opened with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Wednesday. The pedestrian walkway passes over the Northwest Expressway near Wilshire and provides safety for walkers, cyclists, and runners who use the 7.8-mile Hefner-Overholser Trail.
The trail goes from Britton Rd. at Lake Hefner Dr. to NW 39th Street at Overholser Dr. The bridge was funded by a 2007 bond program and the 2017 Better Streets, Safer City bond program in the amount of $5.3 million.
The stretch of highway at Wilshire and NW Expressway has an average daily vehicle count that exceeds 46,000 cars a day. 86 pedestrians died in car accidents in 2020. There were 169 crashes per day on Oklahoma roads that same year, and in Oklahoma County vehicles traveled about 8 million miles.
In the area, it has been common for pedestrians and cyclists to be involved in accidents that sometimes claim lives. The addition of this safety measure will help reduce injury and fatality accidents in the high-traffic area.
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said, “The bridge provides an important and safe connection for hundreds of thousands of people who use our world-class trails system every year…I thank the voters for approving this bridge and for continuing to invest in opportunities for physical activity and alternative transit.”
The bridge’s design concept is classic cars from the ’40s 50’s and 60’s plus close-by airports, Wiley Post and Clarence E. Page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.