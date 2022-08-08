Despite the continuing heat wave, a large wave of people from diverse faith communities and ethnic backgrounds -- and their allies of varied political and theological leanings -- participated in the Asian Community Walk for Peace on Sunday evening, August 7.
Hundreds gathered at the the Catholic Charities headquarters on Classen Boulevard in Oklahoma City.
A bus with a contingent of senior living residents and members of a Baptist church came from the City's southside for the march. They were joined by Roman Catholics, Muslims, Methodists, Jews and many other faith community representatives – as well as those of no faith inclinations.
Along the walk -- and then at the Connor Center at N.W. 32 and Lake Avenue -- the group celebrated celebrate "the creativity, strength, beauty, and diversity of Oklahoma’s Asian community."
They heard stories about “how various people groups came to Oklahoma and the ways they have impacted the community since they arrived."
The gathering included many respected elders who came to America, and Oklahoma, from Vietnam and other Asian countries at the end of the Vietnam Conflict and the decades that followed.
Walkers carried signs with messages such as "Blessed are the Peacemakers" and "Walk for Peace".
The walk was part of the continuing series of peace marches organized by "Stronger Together."
Clarence Hill, founder of the group, spoke to a crowd at the Connor Center after the march, describing the intention to bring "healing, restoration and a new tomorrow."
A Vietnamese group of singers sang hymns of praise, and after their performance, Hill ask the full house at the expansive center to "give God a hand for this turnout." The assembly was glad to oblige his request.
Supporters of the march included members of Frontline Church and the Christian Business Men's Connection.
The Monsignor Connor Center is the meeting hall and home of events for the Cathedral Parish of Our Lady of Perpetual Help.
Afthe march, members of the parish assisted with the time of friendship and fellowship and a Vietnamese-themed dinner, featuring food from nearby Lee's Sandwiches.
The walkers/marchers included former Oklahoma County District Attorney Wes Lane and his wife Lori, County Commission candidate Willard Linzy, Editor Brett Dickerson of The Oklahoma City Free Press, and other notables.
The next peace march will be held August 25, with walkers traveling from the A.P. Murrah Building site to ScissorTail Park on the south edge of the downtown area.
Information about Stronger Together is available here:
Those interested specifically in the peace walks and peace marches that lie ahead may also visit:
