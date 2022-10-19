The City-area community is invited to a pavilion naming ceremony honoring late City leader and Quail Creek resident Mike McAuliffe. The event will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 30 in Quail Creek’s Berta Faye Rex Park, 11130 Quail Creek Rd., in Oklahoma City.
“There are many people who can lay claim for doing great things for Oklahoma City, Jim Norick, Stanley Draper, Ray Ackerman, Patience Latting, Andy Coats, Ron Norick, Kirk Humphreys, Mick Cornett, and Jim Couch but no one beats Mike McAuliffe as OKC’s official promoter and cheerleader,” said Ward 8 Councilman Mark Stonecipher.
“Mike was a long-time resident and promoter of Quail Creek neighborhood. Founded in 1960, Quail Creek is going through a Renaissance with new families moving to the neighborhood continuing to make it one of the premier neighborhoods in Oklahoma City. I can think of no better way to remember Mike than to name the Gazebo at Rex Park after him.”
McAuliffe began his professional career at Oklahoma City’s Public Inebriate Alternative and was named the program’s director in 1977. He was promoted to chief of staff for Mayor Andy Coats and then served under Mayor Ron Norick, where he helped coordinate the City’s first MAPs initiative.
McAuliffe’s entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen helped him launch Bledsoe Norick McAuliffe Advertising Agency, Doctor ON Call and Oklahoma City Events.
As CEO of Oklahoma Events, McAuliffe founded the Oklahoma Jazz Festival, Festival of the Pig.
McAuliffe had a notable ability to draw attention to historic community events and nuggets from the past as he celebrated the downtown area's growth and renewal in his latter years. When promoting the 2019 edition of the BBQ Championship at Remington Park, he pulled the event back to its roots: "[I]t is the year of the pig and it is the 25th anniversary of an event once put on by a group of volunteers called ‘Festival of the Pig’ which also benefited the Regional Food Bank.”
When he helped organize the Eighth Annual Holiday River Parade on the Oklahoma River -- featuring waterskiing elves, holiday-themed lighted boats, and a laser light show -- McAuliffe was listed as merely the contact for further information. But long-time observers, including journalists, knew he was the spark-plug for that event and many others.
According to a news summary on the Oklahoma City government website this week, "A community leader, McAuliffe served on numerous nonprofit boards including Rotary Club 29, Allied Arts, Arts Council of Oklahoma City, American Red Cross, Oklahoma City Beautiful, CrimeStoppers, Make-A-Wish Foundation, Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, OKC Philharmonic, United Way, U.S.S. Memorial at Pearl Harbor, and Variety Health Center.
His sister, Deborah McAuliffe Senner, paid tribute to her brother with these words in the city news summary:
“It has been nearly 2 years since my brother’s untimely Covid passing and still people continue to reach out and share their best Mike McAuliffe moments.
“He loved this city and the people in it. He would indeed be touched and honored with the city naming the pavilion in his memory. We miss Mike every day but his legacy truly lives on in so many ways.”
McAuliffe passed away from COVID-19 on November 29, 2020.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
