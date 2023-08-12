Two American presidents – U.S. Grant and Chester A. Arthur – explicitly promised that the lands at and around Fort Reno (in what is now western Oklahoma) would be returned to the Cheyenne & Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma – once the military use of the land ended. There has not been a military installation at Fort Reno in decades, but the land has never been returned.
During the Bill Clinton presidency, hopes soared for the return after C&A leaders met with members of Clinton’s staff, but the land was never returned.
(https://www.capitolbeatok.com/reports/doing-some-good-slowly-archie-hoffmans-dreams-for-oklahomas-cheyenne-arapaho-tribes-coming-true/ )
During the presidency of Barack Obama, who had expressed sympathy for Native American aspirations – including smaller tribes with unresolved issues all over the country. A hoped-for meeting of Obama (on the occasion of his visit to the federal prison facility on Reno land) never happened, although the Obama motorcade drove by a nice crowd gathered for that purpose.
But, the land was never returned.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/as-president-obama-visits-oklahoma-indian-country-it-s-never-too-late-for-justice/article_dc29de75-7c06-5e62-8c3e-5576473cdcd0.html )
Years have passed, and some of the strongest leaders of the land movement has gone before, leaving this life for the next, still hoping the land would be returned.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/a-tribute-song-a-modern-warrior-charles-surveyor-sought-peace-justice-and-prosperity/article_947db907-90cb-5f37-be14-97728d3e77ce.html )
And during the presidency of Donald Trump, the hopes of the C&As were heard at high levels in the federal government.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/criminal_justice/donald-trump-can-make-a-difference-in-indian-country/article_fa65796e-0d23-5edb-91ab-cf4cc299499f.html )
There were meetings and deliberations (see below), but the land was never returned.
Wassana has met with U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, and by all accounts those meetings went well.
El Reno newspaperman reports on The Cheyenne & Arapaho
Ray Dyer, publisher of the El Reno Tribune newspaper, has reported on the aspirations of the Cheyenne & Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma for most of his life.
In a recent story, forwarded to The City Sentinel, he noted that “Reggie Wassana is the only person to ever be re-elected governor of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes. He's also the only C&A official to say the Tribes have offered a long-term lease to the federal government to continue scientific research at Fort Reno, should the land be given back to the C&A.”
After a long break during the world-wide COVID pandemic, the “El Reno Now Breakfast” has returned. At a late July meeting at the city’s Public Safety Center, Governor Wassana reflected on his six years in office.
According to Dyer’s report, “Wassana provided a look into the operations of the Tribes, which boasts close to 14,000 enrolled citizens. He said the C&A own more than 21,000 acres throughout 11 counties in central and western Oklahoma.”
The tribes also have lands in Colorado (site of their original reservation, established after the western expansion of the United States) and in Montana. And, “the C&A own more than 21,000 acres throughout 11 counties in central and western Oklahoma.”
Deep political divisions within the Two Tribes in past decades have dissipated, as the C&As developed what Dyer described as “a modern business operation that has some 600 people working in programs and government, as well as more than 1,000 people who work in tribal casino and hospitality positions. The C&A are the largest employers in some of the counties where they have operations.”
Dyer noted that Gov. Wassana said the C&As are working with Elk City and Clinton on new economic development projects.
“The C&A have six casinos, two hotels, a couple of travel plaza properties and farm and ranch operations that include more than 1,000 head of buffalo and 450 head of cattle. A ranch of more than 7,000 acres was purchased near Hammon in western Oklahoma,” Dyer wrote.
And they are looking at new high tech ventures, agricultural investments and other efforts, some with community partners and businesses.
Staff members for several Oklahoma politicians were present at the El Reno Now session, as Wassana described his efforts (over a lifetime) to regain the lands at and around historic Fort Reno for the C&As. He has also met with U.S. Agriculture Department officials and others in the federal government.
Trying to get the return of tribal lands to a higher level, Wassana has offered a long-term lease to allow the Agricultural Research Station at Fort Reno to remain, presumably at its present location. Bison research (already a financially strong project for the C&As) might be part of the picture
Some time back, Wassana reports, he quietly met with then-President Donald Trump for what was apparently a friendly exchange, but has not yet met with President Joe Biden.
Directly quoting from the last parts of Dyer’s report:
“Wassana showed slides of potential developments at Fort Reno. He said the Tribes' ability to market the Fort could help boost tourism for the area. The possible uses range from history tourism, recreation, manufacturing, agriculture uses and education.
“Wassana said he has discussed the return of Fort Reno with Mayor Steve Jensen and former Mayor Matt White and what it could mean for the community of El Reno.
“’This would not only be good for the Cheyenne and Arapaho people, this would be good for the whole area,’ Wassana said.
“A grinning Wassana said the C&A would be reaching out to Buc-ee's, the Texas-based operation that operates mega travel stores. Social media rumors have been floating around for several years that Buc-ee's was planning an El Reno store.
“’Probably not going to happen, but we will be reaching out to them, you never know,’ Wassana said.
“Mayor Steve Jensen, also with a grin, told Wassana El Reno wanted a piece of the sales tax if the C&A land a Buc-ee's.
“’Sure, we can do that,’ Wassana said, again with a grin.
“I’'m gonna hold you to that,’ Jensen said, as the two shook hands.”
Notes: Like Mr. Dyer, Pat McGuigan has written about the Cheyenne & Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma for many years. For background information, visit Pat’s stories at www.CapitolBeatOK.com , at city-sentinel.com, and of course in print editions of The City Sentinel newspaper.
