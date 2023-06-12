OKLAHOMA CITY — NewView Oklahoma, an organization dedicated to supporting individuals with vision loss, recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for their new walking path and accessible garden. The project was made possible through a generous $495,000 grant awarded by the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust of Oklahoma (TSET) in November 2022.
According to the press release, the TSET grant will fund a holistic wellness initiative aimed at improving health outcomes for NewView's clients and employees. The initiative encompasses various elements, including the creation of an accessible outdoor wellness space, tailored physical activity programs for blind youth and adults, and dedicated wellness programs for blind employees.
Located at NewView's manufacturing plant in downtown Oklahoma City, the walking path and accessible garden provide a safe and inclusive environment for employees, clients, and community members experiencing low vision.
“This new space encourages physical activity, fostering a sense of well-being and promoting healthier lifestyles among individuals with vision loss,” noted Lauren Branch, President and CEO of NewView Oklahoma
"We are grateful to TSET for funding this initiative for our clients and employees,” Branch stated. “The walking path just opened, and already our employees are taking advantage of the safe and accessible space to get outside and move."
According to Branch, this timely initiative addresses a pressing issue concerning the health disparities faced by individuals with vision loss.
Research conducted by The Ohio State University, in collaboration with VisionServe Alliance, reveals that individuals living with vision loss are more prone to stroke, heart disease, and diabetes.
"We want this to be a place of community, wellness, and learning,” said Damon Swift, COO of NewView Oklahoma. “A place where people can come together to grow healthy foods and get movement in safely."
By implementing this health and wellness program, NewView Oklahoma aims to make a substantial impact on the overall well-being of its clients and employees.
“TSET is proud to support NewView Oklahoma in their mission to serve blind and low vision individuals,” said Thomas Larson, TSET director of public information and outreach. “Having a safe and accessible place for physical activity is vital to good health and coupling that space with wellness programs will have a tremendous impact on the health of NewView Oklahoma employees and clients.”
Branch added, “NewView Oklahoma is thrilled to provide this valuable resource to the community, fostering a culture of inclusivity and empowering individuals with vision loss to lead healthier lives. The walking path and accessible garden represent a significant step forward in NewView's commitment to holistic wellness.”
Founded in 1949, NewView Oklahoma is a nonprofit organization with a mission of empowering individuals who are blind or have low vision, maximizing their opportunities for independence through all stages of life. Its work focuses on developing employment opportunities, low vision rehabilitation, and community outreach. As the leading employer of blind and low vision citizens in Oklahoma. NewView offers the only comprehensive Low Vision
clinics in the state.
For more information, visit newviewoklahoma.org.
