Oklahoma City police are asking the public for their help in reuniting a wedding dress with its rightful owner.
Burglary detectives found the wedding dress during an investigation. Police say in order for the dress to be returned, it must be properly identified
Anyone who recognizes the dress or has any information is asked to call (405) 297-1123.
Managing Editor Stacy Martin contributed to this report,
