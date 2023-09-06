OKLAHOMA CITY – Over 100 at-risk Veterans and Veterans who are experiencing homelessness will receive services, care and supplies at the annual “Sooner Stand Down,” a collaborative partnership between human service organizations and the Oklahoma Veteran Affairs Health Care System.
The Sooner Stand Down will be held September 8 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Homeless Alliance’s WestTown Homeless Resource Campus in Oklahoma City, 1724 N.W. 4th Street.
Veterans will have access to housing services, barbers, vision, dental, mental health and primary health care services. Additional services such as employment, legal, spiritual and substance abuse counseling also will be available.
Veterans can receive personal hygiene kits, hot meals, sack lunches and bottled water.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development estimates that in 2022 there were more than 33,129 Veterans who were experiencing homelessness on any given night in the United States.
According to Oklahoma City’s annual Point in Time Count in 2023, 8% of people experiencing homelessness report Veteran status. This year, 121 homeless Veterans were counted.
In addition to the complex set of factors affecting all people who are experiencing homelessness, many displaced and at-risk Veterans live with lingering effects of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and substance abuse which can be compounded by a lack of family and social support networks.
“The Sooner Stand Down allows our community to give back to Veterans who have served their country by providing them with housing services and the resources they need in one central location,” said Christine Cleary, Stand Down coordinator and Healthcare for Homeless Veterans social worker with the OKC VA Health Care System in Oklahoma City.
“It’s a highly-anticipated celebration of the sacrifices they’ve made and an opportunity for us to support these valuable members of our community,”
In addition to the services that are provided every year at the Stand Down, organizers have the goal of housing 12 Veterans this month.
“We continue to make progress as a community in identifying Veterans in need of housing and moving them into homes,” said Meghan Mueller, associate executive director of the Homeless Alliance. “But the housing market makes it more challenging to find rental properties. This is creating an additional hurdle for people trying to end their homelessness and the organizations trying to help.”
Mueller says the collaborative group of agencies working to address Veteran homelessness will try to house more than their goal of 12 this month if they can find the housing resources.
Organizations including the VA Health Care System, Homeless Alliance, Goodwill, Mental Health Association Oklahoma, Oklahoma City Housing Authority, Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency and HOPE Community Services agreed to work together to meet the housing goal.
“We are always looking for landlords willing to rent to our clients and need them to step up now more than ever,” said Mueller. “No one deserves to be without a home, especially people who have served our country.”
The Stand Down event, which is sponsored by Boeing, is expected to draw Veterans from several communities around the state to access supportive services needed to support their well-being and, eventually, end their homelessness.
“Boeing is a strong supporter and employer of Veterans, and we recognize the unique challenges those who’ve served may encounter as they transition from military to civilian life,” said Ryan Britton, retired United States Air Force brigadier general and current Boeing Oklahoma City site executive. “We are proud to partner in efforts like Sooner Stand Down, joining with others in our community to help homeless Veterans get back on their feet.”
The businesses, agencies and organizations that are participating in this year’s Stand Down include the VA Health Care System, Veteran Benefits Administration, Oklahoma State Department of Veterans Affairs, American Red Cross, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Social Security Administration, the Homeless Alliance, Department of Human Services, Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency, Workforce Oklahoma, Goodwill Industries SSVF, HOPE Community Services, Department of Housing and Urban Development, Upward Transitions, Legal Aid, Oklahoma City Housing Authority, Taxpayer Advocates, Red Rock Behavioral Health Services, OKC Vet Center, NorthCare, Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Oklahoma Dental Foundation, Delta Dental of Oklahoma, D-Dent, OU College of Nursing, Catholic Charities, Heartline 2-1-1, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Soldiers’ Angels, The Oklahoma National Guard, 36th Street Barbershop, Volunteers of America, Cheyenne and Arapaho Housing Authority, Salvation Army, Soul Survivor Supporting Living Foundation, and Caption Call. These service organizations and community partners from across the state will provide in-kind donations and volunteers for this event.
The term “Stand Down” originated during WWI when soldiers were pulled back from the trenches for physical and mental respite.
The Homeless Alliance, a 501(c) 3 not-for-profit organization, helps coordinate and improve services for the homeless population of Oklahoma City. For more information about how to help, call the Homeless Alliance at 405-415-8410 or Christine Cleary with the VA Health Care System at 405-456-1710.
For more information, visit homelessalliance.org.
