STILLWATER. – Oklahomans working in the greenhouse industry and those interested in the gardening industry are invited to take part in the Greenhouse and Garden Center Conference set for Wednesday, August 10 at Oklahoma State University, Student Union Ballroom.
This event will introduce attendees to new or better production methods, plant materials in demand by the public, and other topics relevant to the modern greenhouse and garden center professional.
University and industry specialists, including Ball Seed, Lacebark, Inc., Brush Creek Nursery, Oklahoma State University, OSU-OKC, will share their knowledge with participants, said Mike Schnelle, OSU Extension floriculture specialist and conference chair.
“We’ve got a little bit of everything for everyone who has an interest in the gardening industry,” Schnelle said. “The day is chocked full of research-based information, and we’ve built in time for networking.”
Early registration is $85 and due by Monday, August 1; registration after that date is $125. Lunch is provided. The conference takes place from 7:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Agenda topics include:
- Niche opportunities for greenhouse and garden center professionals, led by Mike Schnelle.
- Greenhouse production, led by OSU Professor Bruce Dunn.
- Plant breeding and problem solving, with Carl Whitcomb, President, Lacebark, Inc.
- Grafted vegetable production, led by OSU Associate Professor Bizhen Hu
- Luminescent plants, with Bruce Dunn
- Retail - What it Takes, led by Eddie Taggart, Manager, Taggart’s Garden Center
- Labor and efficiency, led by Todd Cavins, Technical Specialist, Ball Seed Company
- Vegetative production with Todd Cavins
- All-American selections, with speaker Haldor Howard.
The full schedule is available on the OSU Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture website. Click on In-person Horticulture Events. On-line Registration is available by clicking here.
Following the sessions, participants will have a choice of two different tours, including Big Creek Nursery and Garden Center or OSU’s Greenhouse Learning Center, with Holly Dobbs, Sr. Agriculturist and OSU Faculty.
A block of rooms at a reduced rate is available at The Hampton Inn and Suites. Room registration is available online here or guests can call 405-743-1306 and request a room in the "Greenhouse and Garden Center Conference" block.
OSU Extension uses research-based information to help all Oklahomans solve local issues and concerns, promote leadership and manage resources wisely throughout the state's 77 counties.
For more information about the conference, contact Mike Schnelle at mike.schnelle@okstate.edu or 405-744-7361. To learn more, visit eeo.okstate.edu.
