Food insecurity is described by many sources as a growing issue across college campuses, and some students at OSU are no strangers to the stress of not knowing where from where their next meal will come.
Whether it’s meals or groceries, “Pete’s Pantry” offers students peace of mind that they won’t have to go hungry.
In a statement shared with The Oklahoma City Sentinel, an international student said, "If it wasn't for Pete's Pantry, I would have gone hungry more than once. One cannot succeed in university on an empty stomach and the fear of being hungry and alone is so big... Pete's Pantry always had a door opened for me, but it was more than just a helping hand. It was the way employees did it.
“Treating us with dignity, respect, and discretion.... I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved from donors to staff, for the things you do for people you may never meet. Please know how much of a difference it makes in the lives of many students."
The OSU effort can be supported directly through this link:
Organizers of the effort said in an OSU Foundation release, “When you make a gift to Pete’s Pantry today, you are helping hundreds of students like the one above have access to the food they need to be successful. Join us in our efforts to eliminate food insecurity among all OSU students.”
For more information about the basic needs resources available to students, visit the Basic Needs Resource Center website. https://lcl.okstate.edu/basicneeds/index.html
Pete's Pantry organizes and takes donations from various departments, student organizations, and community partners; with a notable partnership with Our Daily Bread.
Our Daily Bread is a local food and resource center working to end hunger by addressing the root causes in Payne County.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.