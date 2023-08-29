Oklahoma City -- The Oklahoma Conservation Commission and the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts (OACD), organizers of the upcoming screening of "To Which We Belong" at Rodeo Cinema on September 7, are honored to announce a significant addition to the post-screening panel discussion.
Osage Nation Principal Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear will be joining the esteemed panel of experts, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge and experience.
Now in his second term as Osage Nation Principal Chief, he has dedicated his leadership to the protection and enhancement of the Osage culture, language, and lands.
With a rich history rooted in the Osage Nation, being the great-grandson of Osage Principal Chief Fred Lookout, and a distinguished career in federal Indian law, Chief Standing Bear's insights will undoubtedly enrich the panel discussion.
“To Which We Belong” is a documentary that highlights farmers and ranchers who are "leaving behind" what organizers described as "conventional practices that are no longer profitable or sustainable."
One such practice -- "No-till" or NT farming -- began more than a half-century ago, a result of university research in Ohio. The research was rooted in the writings of Edward H. Faulkner (1886-1964), who recommended disc-harrow use for soil conservation, rather than deep-plowing, which he explicitly criticized.
Organizers of the September 7 screening contend "unsung heroes are improving the health of our soil and sea to save their livelihoods — and our planet."
The intent of the documentary is, according to a press release from the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, "to build bridges among consumers and farmers in an effort to cultivate both education in soil health as well as the building of businesses by embracing the interconnectedness of living things.
The documentary's message is that "Despite differences in culture and location, farmers and consumers can be rooted in the same belief: that to work with nature, not against it, is the answer."
The screening is complimentary, but due to the significance of the documentary and the post-screening panel featuring insights from Geoffrey Standing Bear, we anticipate seats will fill up quickly.
Those wishing to attend, please RSVP by emailing Nicol Ragland at nicolragland@okconservation.org.
The event timetable for September 7, 2023
* 5:15-6:00pm: Cocktails & hors d'oeuvres
* 6:00-7:00pm: Film Screening
* 7:30-8:15pm: Panel Discussion
About the Location: Rodeo Cinema, 2221 Exchange Avenue, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, 73018. Rodeo Cinema earlier this summer hosted a showing of the Academy Award-winning film “CODA.” The facility has state-of-the-art methods to make the movie-watching experience accessible to nearly everyone. Ask BradChad Porter, a co-owner and manager of Rodeo Cinema, about these “essentials” (which some might call “amenities”).
Concessions – snacks, candies and good-to-eat-food -- at Rodeo Cinema (https://rodeocinema.org/ ) are reasonable in terms of in-theatre pricing. There is a comforable sit-down dining area for the afternoon and evening film showings. Double-check on show times for any event other than the documentary described here.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting. He expanded it from a press release transmitted from the Oklahoma Conservation Commission, adding information on the historic roots of 'No-Till' farming, and about the venue for this showing.
