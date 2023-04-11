On the last day before the Passover observance began in Israel, David Nekrutman sent an email to his supporters around the world.
Nekrutman is an American-Israeli Orthodox Jewish theologian.
Among other project, he runs Biblical Excavations, "a ministry dedicated to producing Hebraic roots resources for Christians as well as providing humanitarian aid to Christian Arabs and single Ethiopian mothers living in the Holy Land."
His recent missive shared news of of his appointment as an adviser to “The Chosen.”
Now in its third season as perhaps the most successful “crowd-sourced” recurring television series of all time, Nekrutman will counsel the dramatic series’ staff for season four, and perhaps beyond.
In February of this year, when Nekrutman transmitted a note concerning his partnership with Pastor Steven Khoury, he was in New York City “to meet with some of the people who support the vision of The Isaiah Projects as well as attended a Celebration of Life of my dear friend, Billie Ann Smith.”
The Isaiah Projects is another important Nekrutman project.
The late Billie Ann Smith was, among other things, a Christian Evangelical philanthropist who had long supported Nekrutman’s work.
Pastor Khoury is an Arab Christian involved in worldwide outreach from his base as pastor of The First Baptist Church in Bethlehem and Calvary Church of Jerusalem.
Nekrutman met him through another ally, Bishop Robert Stearns of Eagles Wings, whom Nekrutman deems “my brother from another mother.”
Nekrutman’s Christian allies have supported development of “The Chosen,” contributing to its stunning success as both popular entertainment and a loving development of the Jesus story for modern audiences.
The program was recently featured in what Nekrutman called a “mainstream” Jewish publication, “The Forward.”
When I saw the word “mainstream” in Nekrutman’s note, I took it to mean … not conservative. That at least is my assessment of the magazine, which I race through from time to time.
To be clear, the magazine’s treatment of ‘The Chosen’ was highly respectful, even complimentary.
For 13 years (ending in 2013) Nekrutman served as Executive Director of Ohr Torah Stone's Center for Jewish-Christian Understanding and Cooperation (CJCUC). It was from that perch that I began to read his writings regularly.
Established by Rabbi Shlomo Riskin (in Efrat) in 2008, that group began (with Nekrutman as chief director) with a conscious effort to help Christians visiting or residing in Israel to learn about the Jewish roots of Christianity.
Rabbi Riskin, in an interview with Vatican Radio in the founding years pf CJCUC, described an Orthodox Jewish statement he crafted as a call "for fraternal partnership between Jewish and Christian religious leaders, while also acknowledging the positive theological status of the Christian faith. Jews and Christians must be in the forefront of teaching basic moral values to the world."
Having met him on my only trip to Israel, I spent time with Rabbi Riskin when he came to Oklahoma City’s Chabad Community Center, led by the incomparable Rabbi Ovadia Goldman, in 2015.
Nekrutman, accompanying Riskin on that visit, explained to me curriculum materials he and colleagues had developed for use in Israel and across the planet to promote Christian-Jewish (explicitly including Catholic-Jewish accord) understanding.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/faith/rabbi-riskin-announces-historic-curriculum-for-israeli-schools-during-visit-to-oklahoma/article_9b4f4865-ced0-5f4d-8da4-0f20b8adaab8.html )
During his sojourn in Oklahoma, Rabbi Riskin served (at the request of former state Representative Paul Wesselhoft) as Minister for the Day at the State Legislature. He prayed for lawmakers and citizens here, describing Oklahoma as “a dear friend to the Nation of Israel.”
Wesselhoft, R-Oklahoma City, was a leader of the bipartisan Native American Legislative Caucus, as well as a long-standing advocate for strong ties between the United States and Israel.
Oklahomans Gary and Connie Bachman (of Zion’s Gate International) supported Riskin’s visit, and accompanied him during his visit to the metropolitan area.
This month, while the United Nations rails at Israel and advocates of disinvestment in Israel intensify efforts to erode American support for the Nation and people of the Jewish nation, that support and investment deepens in the work of men like Nekrutman.
Nekrutman is deeply educated – yet simultaneously a servant with a servant’s heart. He garnered his Master’s degree in Christian Studies (2918) from Oral Roberts University in Tulsa.
The choice of Nekrutman as an advisor to the “The Chosen” is … Good News, indeed.
Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel has covered communities of faith, religious freedom and related issues frequently over the past five decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.