Oklahoma City -- AARP Oklahoma plans to present this year's Andrus Award winner with a $3,000 contribution which the organizations will donate to the winner's "nonprofit organization of choice."
Additionally, AARP will recognize two honorees of distinction who will direct a $1,000 donation to an eligible nonprofit by AARP.
AARP, members, staff and others remembered Dr. Ethel Percy Andrus, founder of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), for her legacy of contributions to communities and persons all over the United States.
NOTE: Deadlines for applications is August 11, 2023.
Melanie A. Henry, senior associate state director of communications and outreach for Oklahoma AARP, asked for journalists and others to share information about the awards, "As we recognize the good work and good news in our communities.
She may be contacted via telephone at 918-402-6666.
