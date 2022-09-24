Oklahoma City – Participating optometric physicians across the state of Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need as part of the Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physician’s (OAOP) third annual Giving Sight Day.
Most participating locations will hold complimentary vision clinics on Saturday, October 1, but some locations will participate in the days immediately preceding or following that date.
Some clinics require appointments, while others are first come, first serve. A list of participating clinics along with dates and other relevant details can be found below -- and a frequently updated list of participating clinics and details can be found here:
Each clinic has different protocols and requirements and patients should carefully consult the list below or the provided weblink.
“Every Oklahoman deserves the gift of healthy vision and clear sight, regardless of their financial circumstances,” said OAOP President Dr. Chris Swanson. “Participating in Giving Sight Day is a privilege and something I look forward to. It’s a great way for our staff and for me to give back to a community that we love.”
In previous years, Giving Sight Day has yielded over $50,000 in complimentary exams and complimentary frames and lenses distributed to patients. It is the OAOP’s largest charitable event.
Editor's Note: The list follows. Please note we are listing the "early" clinics to express thanks for their work. Read each notation carefully to assure the vision exams are available (or not) after posting of this story on Saturday, September 24.
Bartlesville: Dr. Jamie Bennett @ Bennett Vision, 401 E Silas St, Bartlesville, OK 74003
Phone: 918-336-4068, Saturday, October 1, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Appointment required - Call 918-336-4068 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.
Bartlesville: Dr. Jo'el Sturm @ Oklahoma Medical Eye Group, 3400 SE Frank Phillips Blvd, #202, Bartlesville, OK 74006, Phone: 918-335-1515, Saturday, October 1, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Appointment required - Call 918-335-1515 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.
Bethany: Dr. Mark Privott @ Eye Care Associates of Bethany, 7415 NW 23rd St, Bethany, OK 73008
Phone: 405-495-5170, Friday, September 30, from 8 a.m.-11a.m., Appointment required - Call 405-495-5170 during business hours and let the office know they are scheduling for the Giving Sight Day.
Bristow: Dr. Zeddie Cantrell @ Dr. Cantrell's Vision Source, 121 W 7th Ave, Bristow, OK 74010
Phone: 918-367-2020, Saturday, October 1, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Appointment required - Call 918-367-2020 ahead to schedule.
Broken Arrow: Dr. Brittany Wolthuizen @ RoseRock Eyecare. 433 W. Stone Wood Dr, Broken Arrow, OK 74012, Phone: 918-615-2696, Date & Time Pending, Appointment required - Call 918-615-2696 ahead to schedule.
Catoosa: Dr. Phillip Ford @ EyeCare of Catoosa Hills, 2036 S Miller Lane, Ste E, Catoosa, OK 74015
Phone: 918-266-3937, Saturday, October 1, from 8:15am-11:30am, Appointment required - Call 918-266-3937 ahead to schedule.
Edmond: Dr. Bibin Cherian @ BeSpoke Vision, 200 West Covell Rd, Edmond, OK 73003
Phone: 405-341-2062, Saturday, October 1, from 9:00am-2:00pm, Appointment required - Call 405-341-2062 ahead to schedule.
Elgin: Dr. Bryce Geiger and Dr. Maddie Rhodes @ Geiger Eye Care, 7758 US-277, Elgin, OK 73538
Phone: 580-454-1756, Wednesday, September 28, from 8 a.m,-1 p.m., Appointment required - Call 580-454-1756 ahead to schedule.
Enid: Dr. Heath Stotts @ Enid Vision Source/Stotts Eyecare, 502 West Owen K Garriott, Phone: 580-233-3599. Monday, October 3, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., No appointment - First come, first serve.
Glenpool: Dr. Kyle Tate @ Insight Eyecare Glenpool, 12140 South Waco Ave, Glenpool, OK 74033
Phone: 918-296-3937, Saturday, October 1, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., No appointment - First come, first serve.
Jenks: Dr. Peyton Porter @ Insight Eyecare Jenks, 301 W Main St, Jenks, OK 74037, Phone: 918-296-3937, Saturday, October 1, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., No appointment - First come, first serve.
Jenks: Drs. Haley Baldridge, Jason Ellen, Alex Kinsinger, and Hannah Sanders @ Oklahoma Medical Eye Group, 244 South Gateway Place, Jenks, OK 74137, Phone: 918-747-2020, Saturday, October 1, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Appointment required - Call 918-747-2020 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.
Lawton: Dr. Chris Swanson @ Complete Eye Care, 4250 NW Cache Rd, Lawton, OK 73505, Phone: 580-355-2020, Saturday, October 1, from 8:00am-1:00pm, No appointment is required, it is first come, first serve within those hours.
Lawton: Dr. Kevin Stieb and Dr. Monique Leong @ Eye Care on Gore, 1415 W Gore Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505, Phone: 580-355-3036, Friday, September 30, from 1 p.m. to 5. p.m., Appointment Required. Call 580-355-3036 to schedule.
Midwest City: Drs. J. Brock Cherry, Corey Christensen, Chase Hunter, Sawyer Lee, Jonathan Poe, and John Smay @ Midwest City Vision Source, 2008 S Post Road, Midwest City, OK 73130, Phone: 405-732-2277, Friday, September 30, from 7:30 a.m.-12 p.m., Appointment required - Call 405-732-2277 and tell the scheduler you are calling for Giving Sight Day.
Oklahoma City: Dr. Irene Lam @ Bonavision Eye Center, 2815 N Classen Blvd, Oklahoma City, OK 73106, 405-528-8200, Saturday, October 1, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., No appointment - First come, first serve.
Oklahoma City: Dr. Colby Ricks @ Vision Source OKC South, 10101 S Pennsylvania Ave, Ste A, Oklahoma City, OK 73159, Phone: 405-691-3319, Friday, September 30, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Come to the office before September 23 to request a Free Eye Health Exam voucher.
Sallisaw: Dr. Amanda Hatcher @ Total Eye Care, LLC. 1105 E Cherokee Ave, Sallisaw, OK 74955-7611, Phone: 918-775-4524 Monday, September 26, from 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Voucher required - Call 918-775-4524 during business hours and let the office know you are scheduling for Giving Sight Day.
Shawnee: Drs. Trevor Conklin, Kyle Karnish, Travis Kliewer, and Brianna Weber @ Shawnee Vision Source, 100 E 45th St, Shawnee, OK 74804, Phone: 405-275-7676, Saturday, October 1, from 8 a.m.-12 p.m., Appointment required - Call 405-275-7676 and ask to be put on the Giving Sight Day waiting list. The staff will call back to schedule your appointment.
Tahlequah: Dr. Wyatt Williams and Dr. Jessica Livermont @ Keys Eye Care, 17900 S Muskogee Ave, Tahlequah, OK 74464, Phone: 918-207-0700, Saturday, October 1, from 9 a.m.-2. p.m. The office will be open for walk-in appointments as available.
Tulsa: Dr. Brett Beasley @ Twenty Twenty EyeCare, 7408 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136
Phone: 918-794-6700, Saturday, October 1, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., The office will be open for walk-in appointments as available.
Tuttle: Dr. Crystal Mosteller @ Tuttle Family Eyecare, 206 E Main Street, Tuttle, OK 73089
Phone: 405-381-2244, September 26-30, during business hours. Appointment required - Call ahead to make an appointment and sign up for a voucher.
Oklahomans In Need Can Receive Complimentary Vision Exams on Giving Sight Day -- Saturday, October 1
