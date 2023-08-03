Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen made his feeling clear after President Donald Trump was indicted again by President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice.
Brecheen's statement provided to City Sentinel-Tulsa was crystal clear: “A day after Hunter Biden’s former business partner testified to Congress that Joe Biden was on more than 20 calls with his son’s business partners, President Donald Trump is indicted yet again on bogus charges. This is a politically calculated distraction purposely occurring because of Biden’s growing number of scandals.
“Americans know that this is election interference and a serious abuse of power by President Biden’s Department of ‘Justice.’ ”
Looking ahead, the state's junior senator has another wave of in-person town meetings set for mid-month (during the district work-time all members of Congress schedule in late summer).
Locations for Brecheen meetings in the heart of August will include Talihina, Heavener, Panama, Pocola, Stigler, Commerce, Fairland, Salina, Adair, vian, Roland, Stilwell, Beggs, Warner, Antlers, and Caddo.
