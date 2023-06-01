Oklahoma City -- The Oklahoma State Supreme Court's pro-abortion majority grew by one vote in a May 31 decision.
The once-tenuous majority had already deemed there is an "inherent right to choose to terminate" pregnancies if a physician says there exists "certainty or probability" of danger to a pregnant woman's life.
In that ruling, the court said, "absolute certainty is not required, however, mere possibility or speculation is insufficient."
Six justices now agree with legal arguments there is an underlying right-to-abortion in the Oklahoma Constitution that prevents the state from advancing pro-life policies in the wake of the ‘Dobbs’ decision.
A 1910 law, however, remains in effect, according to the state Attorney General. This indicates -- a woman advocate of pro-life policies serving in the Legislature contends -- a need for lawmakers to move pro-actively to allow only limited exceptions to the protection of unborn human life.
Justice Richard Darby had dissented from a March decision from Justices Yvonne Kauger, Noma Gurich, James Winchester, Douglas Combs and James Edmondson.
Darby joined the new edict on the basis of "stare decisis" (precedent), although the decision is merely weeks old.
Maintaining their dissent from the March decision were Chief Justice M. John Kane IV, vice Chief Justice Dustin Rowe, and Justice Dana Kuehn.
Governor Kevin Stitt assailed the expansion of the Court's abortion precedents. He said, "I again wholeheartedly disagree with the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s use of activism to create a right to an abortion in Oklahoma.
“This court has once more over-involved itself in the state's democratic process, and has interceded to undo legislation created by the will of the people. I agree with Justice Rowe’s dissent, 'The issues presented in this matter are political questions, which are better resolved by the people via our democratic process.'
"As governor, I will continue to do my part to fight to protect the lives of the unborn. From the moment life begins at conception, we have a responsibility to do everything we can to protect that baby's life and the life of the mother. Oklahoma will keep working to be the most pro-family state in the nation.”
Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat R-Oklahoma City, gave an optimistic pro-life view of the new decision:
“The court’s ruling today has little to no impact regarding abortion in Oklahoma. The ruling has no authority over Oklahoma’s criminal penalties for doctors who perform an abortion. After the U.S. Supreme Court accurately ruled in 2022 there is no constitutional right to an abortion in the United States, it remains illegal to get an abortion in Oklahoma, unless it is to save the life of the mother.
“The state Supreme Court continues to ignore precedent set by federal and state law and keeps making political decisions outside their authority. Today’s decision is another example of why comprehensive judicial reform is needed sooner than later. In the meantime, it is important for Oklahomans to know that leaders in the legislature are committed to the right to life in Oklahoma.”
State Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, was less sanguine in her analysis,, saying: “On Wednesday, a rogue Oklahoma Supreme Court, acting as self-appointed legislators, unleashed another attack on Oklahoma’s unborn children. The court also thumbed its nose at the Legislature and showed their contempt for the separation of powers.
“These laws ensuring abortionists faced paying damages and the loss of their medical licenses [were] already precedent in other states, such as Texas.
“Our court should have dismissed these two lawsuits last year. Instead, they ignored the fact that the government can’t be the defendant under these civil laws.
“In both decisions, the majority said not one word about a right-to-life of the unborn child. This is a dangerous game the Supreme Court is playing in terms of judicial activism. It should be a wake-up call to my colleagues that we need to strongly consider legislative intervention to avoid any more erosion to pro-life measures, or any other pieces of legislation that the Oklahoma Supreme Court doesn’t like.
“The Legislature had an opportunity to clarify our pro-life statutes this legislative session. Senate Bill 834 would have made language, including definitions and exceptions, consistent throughout our laws that could have thwarted this attack on the right to life in our state. We had a duty to use our legislative authority to act to protect unborn children from un-elected pro-abortion justices. I am gravely disappointed and saddened that we stood silent. We still have options. We must work quickly. We must work together.”
In contrast to the Republican response, House Democratic Leader Cyndi Munson of Oklahoma City defended the state judiciary expansion of abortion as "abortion care."
In a statement, Munson said:
"I am pleased to learn about today’s ruling from the Oklahoma Supreme Court that will keep healthcare decisions where they belong, between Oklahomans and their physicians. Oklahomans value their right to make their own decisions when it comes to healthcare for themselves and their families. House Democrats will continue to fight for the rights of all Oklahomans to live their lives free from government interference.
"As S.B. 1503 and H.B. 4327 advanced through the legislative process in 2022, House Democrats continually questioned their constitutionality. Today’s ruling is a reminder, for the super-majority in both chambers, that putting forth extremist legislation for partisan political points is a waste of taxpayer time and money.
"It is our job as legislators to focus on issues most important to Oklahomans – access to high-quality public education, affordable health care, employment that provides a living wage, and affordable housing – that will ensure they can thrive, not merely survive."
Background of the ‘Dobbs’ case and the ‘Roe’ reversal
Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) was a 7-2 decision in which a U.S. Supreme Court majority concluded the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment triggered a fundamental right to privacy protecting access to abortion.
The decision was among the three or four most controversial U.S. Supreme Court decisions in history.
In the 1992 decision “Planned Parenthood v. Casey”, the court reaffirmed the core of Roe but ended the “trimester” framework that Justice Harry Blackmun, author of the Roe decision, had developed in 1973.
Roe v. Wade, companion case “Doe v. Bolton” and “Casey” have been analyzed and criticized in legal cases and scholarly analyses throughout the half-century since Roe reversed abortion laws in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
After granting judicial review in a Mississippi case known as “Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization,” the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on June 24, 2022.
The majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito said that the U.S. Constitution “does not confer a right to abortion.”
The Court majority further ruled that “the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives.”
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/news/text-from-supreme-court-ruling-overturning-roe-v-wade/article_08a60c90-f41d-11ec-9b9e-a36a9b12e923.html )
The state Supreme Court has, in the matter of a few weeks, erected barriers to regulation of abortion unintended in the U.S. Constitution and federal precedent, and without foundation in state constitutional provisions and underlying statutory law.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel wrote this story, adding emphasis to some phrases.
