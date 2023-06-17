Oklahoma City – On Flag Day this past week (June 14), many Oklahomans joined others across America to honor the 248th “birthday” of the United States Army.
One notable event was a tribute delivered by state Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, himself a U.S. Air Force veteran. A post from Okmulgee recounted the U.S. Army’s historic presence at the tenth post established in Oklahoman. And, this reporter went back in memory past work chronicling the first U.S. post in the state.
In paying homage to the Army’s date of inception, Pugh, a United States Air Force Veteran, also thanked a cadre of 30 new Army recruits for their willingness to sign up to defend the nation.
“The United States military must always be ready for international uncertainty, and it requires brave and strong men and women who answer the call to put their lives on the line to defend our country,” Pugh said in keynote remarks during a ceremony at the State Capitol on Wednesday.
“Second place is not an option because there is no consolation prize. As we celebrate the 248th birthday of the United States Army, the greatest fighting force the world has ever seen, I applaud these future soldiers for their commitment to their country and for their sacrifice behind their decision to sign up for this path. They have chosen to join the ranks of those who fought at Valley Forge, San Juan Hill and the Minutemen from the start. Citizens turned soldiers, who have been ready at arms since 1775," Pugh said.
In his comments, sent to The City Sentinel – Oklahoma City, Push continued – aiming some of his reflections,
“To these new recruits and future soldiers who stood today inside the Capitol rotunda with their right hand raised and took an oath, thank you. You will be asked to defend your country on behalf of national security interests of the United States. Our nation owes you a debt of gratitude. The Legislature will continue to make Oklahoma the most veteran-friendly state in the country. We are incredibly proud of our military installations, and the great men and women and who fight and serve.”
As detailed in a press release from the Senate communications staff,
“Pugh is a former captain in the United States Air Force and AWACS aviator. As an Air Battle Manager, he logged combat support missions in the Global War on Terror, coordinating hundreds of U.S. and allied aircraft at any given time in the theater of operations. Pugh flew missions in Iraq, the Balkans, Asia, and eastern Europe. As chief of Readiness and Inspections, he led and prepared an entire airwing for sustained combat flying operations.
“While stationed in Germany, Pugh developed new training methods for aircrews. His ideas to better use technology and integrate training tools saved the USAF and our NATO allies millions annually.”
Soon after Pugh’s speech, the incoming group of Army personnel were headed to boot camp.
Online, Okmulgee Today noted the Army’s birthday:
“Veteran … Pete Rogers has been researching the early history of the post and is providing a brief history. According to Rogers, the Okmulgee post was the [tenth] in the State of Oklahoma. Though there were members as early as 1919, they did not become chartered until 1923 when they reached 100 members. Okmulgee’s American Legion Post 10 celebrated their 100th anniversary March 23.”
(https://www.yourokmulgee.com/2023/06/14/u-s-armys-birthday-was-june-14-1775/ )
The U.S. Army’s formal presence in Oklahoma began in 182?, when a small detachment of soldiers entered what is now the southeastern part of the state to scout for an appropriate location for a military post.
Among other things, the soldiers stationed at what became known as Fort Towson were assigned to enforce federal laws that forbade unlicensed trading and hunting on Indian lands. (The post, at first a temporary “Cantonment” –- a name indicating the start of a permanent installation -- was named for Nathan Towson, a hero of the war of 1812 who was then serving as the U.S. Army’s paymaster – assuring timely and regular compensation for personnel.)
The Army men also did the initial surveying for what became the major east-west thoroughfare in southern Oklahoma – originally a military road, now U.S. Highway 70.
Fort Towson was the security or safety net for nearby Doaksville, a town that became the original commercial center of the Choctaw Nation.
Nationally, David Kim wrote a tribute commentary for the Army Times, saying:
“America’s youth must step forward in greater numbers to serve our nation in uniform. All Americans can be part of the solution by using our voices and influence to encourage a renewed sense of duty to country across this great land. To lift, like Sparta did, a commitment to service in uniform to rank among our highest national values.
“Advocate for military service to your communities, to your schools, and especially to your children. From those to whom much has been entrusted, much is expected. And all Americans have been abundantly blessed. Let’s rekindle our nation’s sense of duty — it’s our honor and privilege to do so.”
Kim came to broad national attention last year, when Military Times designated him 2022 Veteran of the Year.
(https://www.armytimes.com/opinion/commentary/2023/05/29/at-the-heart-of-memorial-day-an-appreciation-of-duty-to-ones-country/ )
