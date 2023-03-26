House Bill 1441, authored by Assistant House Democratic Leader Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, cleared the lower chamber of the Legislature last week and is now pending before the Oklahoma Senate.
According to a legislative staff press release, the measure -- if passed in the Legislature and signed into law by Governor Kevin Stitt -- would "allow teachers to spend more time in the classroom teaching.'
Under the proposal, Oklahoma would "follow Texas in capping the hours of required federal, state and local professional development to a combined total of 150 hours every 5 years."
“Teachers are asking for help with excessive professional development requirements. This bill does that,” Rep. Provenzano said.
The representative said the bill still provides local control for all school districts. She shepherded the proposal through the committee and floor process with bi-partisan support.
“Districts will have more freedom to provide training in one area or another to meet specific local needs. This bill does not limit that. It just streamlines professional development for certified teachers only,” Rep. Provenzano said.
State Reps. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater and Ellyn Hefner, D-Oklahoma City, were co-sponsors of the bill in the House of Repsentatives.
The proposal passed 87-1 in the House, with only one opposition vote and 13 representatives not voting.
A legislative staff analysis in early March concluded, "As written, the measure is not anticipated to result in a negative fiscal impact on the state budget or appropriations."
Having passed the House floor, the proposal is now is before the Senate. State Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond (chairman of the Appropriations subcommittee on Education) is the principal sponsor in the upper chamber.
