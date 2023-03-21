Oklahoma City – Representative Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa, who chairs the House Appropriations & Budget Subcommittee on Human Services, on Monday (March 20) applauded what was characterized in a legislative press release as “the work of the Oklahoma Dept. of Human Services (DHS) for their work to clear the Developmental Disabilities Services (DDS) waitlist, which provides resources to people with a primary diagnosis of intellectual disabilities through home and community-based waivers.:
The state Department of Human Services announced in a Monday press conference that approximately 150 individuals will begin receiving aid following the Legislature's historic $32.5 million appropriation to eliminate the DDS waitlist.
At the time of the appropriation, over 5,100 families were on the waitlist. That number is currently 3,933, according to the agency.
"The effort to eliminate the Developmental Disabilities Services waiting list has been an all-hands-on-deck effort for many years," Lawson said.
"Some families have been waiting over a decade to receive this support, but were stuck in limbo due to a backlog caused by a lack of state funding.
"Finally, thanks to last year's appropriation, more and more Oklahomans with developmental disabilities will soon receive the relief they need to live a life of dignity and ensure these families have every tool available. I'm glad this process is finally underway and hope the amazing staff at DHS will work quickly to provide these services to Oklahomans in need."
Editor’s Note: The Developmental Disabilities Waitlist (DDS) has been a persistent challenge for the government of Oklahoma. In the last two legislative years, progress at providing promised services to Oklahomans identified by need was made, as covered in both news reports and commentaries printed in The City Sentinel newspaper and online at City-Sentinel.com. Challenges continues as some Oklahomans considered qualified for assistance have been denied coverage under existing legislation. And some advocates for the disabled believe more progress is needed.
ents • Scanned by Gmail
Sent from my iPhone
Begin forwarded message:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.