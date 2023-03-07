Oklahoma City -- Voters head to the polls today (Tuesday, March 7) for a special state question election.
Some voters also have county questions and local propositions on the ballot. The State Election Board offers these tips and reminders to Oklahoma voters.
ELECTION DAY VOTING: Make a plan to vote. Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. Lines at the polls are typically longest before work, during the lunch hour, and after work. If turnout is heavy at your precinct, be prepared for possible wait times. All eligible voters in line by 7 p.m. will be permitted to vote.
VERIFY POLLING PLACE: All voters may verify their polling place before heading to the polls, using this link: https://oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp.html?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery voters can verify their polling place.
Voters may also contact their County Election Board for help (https://oklahoma.gov/elections/about-us/county-election-boards.html?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ).
Staff at the Oklahoma State Election Board can also help (https://oklahoma.gov/elections/about-us/contact-us.html?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery ).
On Election Day, voters must vote at their assigned polling place.
BE PREPARED: View your sample ballot using the OK Voter Portal. You can also use the portal to find your polling place and track the status of your absentee ballot. The election list is available on the State Election Board website.
PROOF OF IDENTITY: Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot. Some voters may also be required to confirm their address before being issued a ballot.
There are three ways to show proof of identity under the law (only one is required):
* Show a valid photo ID issued by the federal, state, or tribal government; or
* Show the free voter identification card issued by the County Election Board; or
* Sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. (If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after Election Day.)
BALLOT STATUS: It is common for voters to ask, “How do I know my vote counted?” Ballots are counted when voters insert their ballots into the voting device during early voting and on Election Day.
Details regarding ballot status, Oklahoma’s voting devices, and security procedures can be found on the State Election Board website.
Election results will be available on the State Election Board website after the polls close at 7 p.m. on election night.
A press release from the State Election Board, sent to The City Sentinel on Monday (March 6) asked voters to "BEWARE OR MISINFORMATION/DISINFORMATION."
The press release stated: "During election time, misinformation and disinformation can run rampant. Voters are asked to be wary of information that seeks to promote false claims of fraud, voter suppression and/or other problems."
If you experience an issue or believe an election or voting crime has been committed, your first action should be to notify your precinct officials and contact your County Election Board while the incident is in progress. Election officials can take immediate action to resolve the issue and/or contact local law enforcement.
State election officials assert: "State and county election officials should always be your trusted sources for information."
Editor's Note: Voter participation can vary widely in special elections such as this. Although turnout in Oklahoma City seemed low-to-moderate among those voting before headed to their work day, that is not necessarily an indicator of patterns elsewhere, including in communities who are considering other issues/propositions. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for online posting, working from a press release sent by the Oklahoma State Election Board. McGuigan added some information, and gratefully acknowledges the work of the Election Board staff.
