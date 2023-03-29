Oklahoma Senate to recognize Col. Chuck DeBellevue Wednesday, the last American ACE on active duty
Oklahoma City -- Senator Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, and the Oklahoma Senate, in partnership with the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission (OAC), and Air & Space Forces Association Central Oklahoma Gerrity Chapter, is recognizing Col. Charles “Chuck” DeBellevue, the last American ACE on active duty, today – on Wednewsday March 29.
The recognition comes on National Vietnam War Veterans Day and the 50th anniversary of the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam.
The event is taking place in the Senate Chamber, with a reception following in the Senate Lounge at the Oklahoma State Capitol.
DeBellevue served 30 years in the Air Force, most famously in Vietnam where he scored six air-to-air victories in 1972. The feat makes him the last active-duty American ACE and began a life-long effort to inspire, lead, and represent airmen across the U.S.
Since his retirement, DeBellevue has remained an active member of AFA’s Central Oklahoma Gerrity Chapter and has filled a variety of leadership roles at the association, where he is currently the Oklahoma state vice president.
Over the years, DeBellevue has become a respected voice across the nation for Vietnam veterans and active-duty airmen alike. He serves as the chairman of the Dale Graham Foundation, a private foundation dedicated to assisting veterans secure their earned benefits. DeBellevue also is a prominent advocate for airpower and the posterity of the Air Force.
He has further advocated for airpower and the Air Force by meeting with ROTC cadets, pilot training classes, veteran groups, and professional military organizations to share his unique perspective and historical contexts.
DeBellevue is a 2015 Congressional Gold medal recipient. A press release from the state Senate communications staff, sent to The City Sentinel, said Col. DeBellevue “is and remains a living legend, an advocate for airpower, a patriot, a model citizen, and an AFA life member.”
DeBellevue Air Force Cross Citation reads:
The Air Force Cross is presented to Charles B. DeBellevue, Captain, U.S. Air Force, for extraordinary heroism in military operations against an opposing armed force as an F-4D Weapon Systems Officer, 555th Tactical Fighter Squadron, Udorn Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, on Sept. 9, 1972. On that date, while protecting a large strike force attacking a high priority target deep in hostile territory, Captain DeBellevue engaged and destroyed a hostile aircraft. Through superior judgment and use of aircraft capabilities, and in complete disregard for his own safety, Captain DeBellevue was successful in destroying his fifth hostile aircraft, a North Vietnamese MIG-19. Through his extraordinary heroism, superb airmanship, and aggressiveness in the face of the enemy, Captain DeBellevue reflected the highest credit upon himself and the United States Air Force.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day
The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by 45th U.S. President Donald J. Trump, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
National Vietnam War Veterans Day Facts: This special day joins six other military-centric annual observances codified in Title 4 of the U.S. Code §6, among them Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day.
March 29 is a fitting choice for a day honoring Vietnam veterans. It was chosen to be observed in perpetuity as March 29, 1973, was the day United States Military Assistance Command, Vietnam (MACV) was disestablished and also the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam.
In addition, on and around this same day, Hanoi released the last of its acknowledged prisoners of war.
The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration honors all veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975. The Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that today there are more than 7 million U.S. Vietnam veterans living in America and abroad, along with 10 million families of those who served during this timeframe.
Patrick McGuigan
