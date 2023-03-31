featured breaking
Oklahoma Senate gives approval to what is called 'Historic Education Funding Package'
Oklahoma City - The Oklahoma State Senate on Thursday (March 30) approved what a staff press release described as an "historic $700 million education package."
Members of the upper chamber of the Legislature voted overwhelmingly on both measures (40 – to – 7 on House Bill 1935 and 46 – to – 2 on House Bill 2775), approving the single largest appropriations increase to education in state history, sending it back to the House of Representatives.
Senate Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the Senate did its job and delivered for teachers, children and parents.
“Today is a great day for education in Oklahoma,” Pro Tem Treat said.
“My Senate colleagues and I passed measures that, when signed into law will make drastic improvements to public education, reward our teaches, empower parents to make the best choice for their kids and fund students, not systems.”
Senate Education Package -- Over $700 million for Education
The Senate is proposing the single largest appropriations increase to education in history with the passage of H.B. 1935 and H.B. 2775, the press release from Treat’s staff said.
H.B. 1935 will give parents additional options and control over their children’s education by providing a $100 million investment in school choice.
This bill would provide -- if it gains final approval in the Legislature and advances to Governor Kevin Stitt for his consideration -- a $7,500 tax credit per eligible student each tax year if the eligible student attends a private school and the family has an income of less than $250,000.
The bill also provides for a $1,000 tax credit per family, for certain qualified expenditures, each tax year if one or more eligible students is home-schooled.
Valid receipts must be provided to OTC to receive the $1,000 tax credit.
Notes: No Democrats supported H.B. 1935. One member was excused, and all seven of the remaining minority caucus members voted no. The 40 Republicans in the Senate all supported the measure.
H.B. 1935, in the form passed by the Senate, would create the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act."
According to a summary on the Senate website, "The credit shall be used by parents with a household income of less than $250,000.00 whose child is enrolled in a private school program accredited by the State Department of Education. Parents may use the income tax credit for expenses related to such enrollment and beginning July 1, 2023. The credit awarded to each individual is capped at $7,500.00 per student for those enrolled in private schooling and $1,000.00 for homeschooled students. Persons claiming the credit shall be required to retain receipts of qualified expenses as proof of the amounts paid each tax year the credit is claimed. The measure authorizes students participating in the newly created Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Program to accept scholarships from the Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarships for Students with Disabilities Program.”
(http://webserver1.lsb.state.ok.us/cf_pdf/2023-24%20SUPPORT%20DOCUMENTS/BILLSUM/Senate/HB1935%20CS%20BILLSUM.PDF )
The summary contains additional details about the bill’s provisions.
Sketching details of House Bill 2775 in amended form
H.B. 2775 appropriates $500,000,000 to the State Board of Education for the purpose of providing Oklahoma teachers a pay raise as well as substantially increasing the State Aid Formula.
H.B. 2775 will also appropriate $30 million for the creation of the Rewarding Excellent Educators Grant Program.
This program will provide grant funds to school districts to implement qualitative bonus pay plans for eligible teachers and eligible support employees.
Notes: All 48 state Senators voted on H.B. 2775.
Only two -- Republican Nathan Dahm of Broken Arrow and Democrat George Young of Oklahoma City -- voted against the measure in "third reading" vote on Thursday morning.
The remaining 39 Republicans and seven Democrats voted yes.
A summary of the bill on the Senate website includes a detailed breakdown of what would be the new salary schedule for teachers covered in the legislation.
(http://webserver1.lsb.state.ok.us/cf_pdf/2023-24%20SUPPORT%20DOCUMENTS/BILLSUM/Senate/HB2775%20CS%20BILLSUM.PDF )
The summary contains additional details about the bill’s provisions
Other Senate education measures sent to the House include:
* $16.5 million for eight weeks of paid maternity leave for teachers who become new mothers;
* $41 million for the Oklahoma Teacher Corps Program which will aid schools by paying for tuition and fees for students who agree to teach for four years in a Title I School;
* $1.6 million for a teacher mentorship program, providing mentor teachers with a $500 annual stipend;
* A pilot program to provide on-site childcare services to specific districts, contracted childcare to the district, or to provide stipends to employees to help cover childcare costs;
* $20 million for school safety and security. Schools will be able to undergo a risk and vulnerability assessment to enable schools to have the best plan in place to protect their children; and
* Providing additional funding to school districts dedicated to pay for additional certifications and credentials for teachers.
Editor’s Note: Working from a legislative press release, Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel contributed to this report, providing vote analysis for Thursday’s roll call votes, and blending in details from legislative analysis of some specifics in the two bills covered.
Tags
Patrick McGuigan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Left-wing violence chic
- Oklahoma Senate gives approval to what is called 'Historic Education Funding Package'
- U.S. Representative Kevin Hern, R-Tulsa, celebrates passage of House Resolution 1, the Lowering Energy Costs Act
- Oklahoma Parents, Students rally for School Choice
- Fires advance toward northeast in Oklahoma
- Commitment to Oklahoma: Empower Parents
- BREAKING -- Oklahoma City Fire Department, first responders battle massive wildfire on upper northeast side
- Father-Son Duo (Kerry Mills and Christopher Mills) Honored as Oklahoma House Veterans of the Week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.