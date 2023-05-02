Oklahoma City -– The House of Representatives last week unanimously passed a bill that would, if passed and signed into law, open Oklahoma Promise scholarships to students with intellectual disabilities.
State Senator Ally Seifreid, R-Claremore, principal sponsor of the bill in the upper chamber, is now guiding Senate Bill 322 in the final stages of legislative consideration.
Senate Bill 322 creates a Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Trust Fund to provide students with intellectual disabilities tuition grants for comprehensive transition and post-secondary programs.
The measure details financial and academic eligibility and authorizes the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education to administer the program.
Representative Mark McBride, R-Moore, is the House author of the measure.
"I want every student to be able to achieve the highest level of education they desire," McBride said.
"I'm thrilled to give students with intellectual disabilities the same opportunity as their peers to apply for this funding. I'm also very proud of the bipartisan effort that strengthened this bill and earned it's passage in the House."
Rep. Ellyn Hefner, D-Oklahoma City, co-authored the bill and presented it on the House floor.
"Senate Bill 322 is an excellent example of not only bipartisan legislation but also cooperative work between the House and Senate," Hefner said.
"This bill marries two great pieces of legislation – House Bill 2718, the Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Trust Fund and the Oklahoma Promise Opportunity Scholarship Act, and Senate Bill 322, the Oklahoma Higher Education Tuition Aid Act -- Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Trust Fund.
“Senate Bill 322 levels the playing field for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing them the same opportunities as their peers to fund attendance at one of our three state universities that have a program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities or to fund attendance at one of our great Career Tech programs. I am appreciative to Rep. McBride and Senator Seifried for coming together to create this important legislation for Oklahoma students."
With the bill summary, House Fiscal Staff reported: "The Oklahoma's Promise scholarship program is funded through 'off the top' money which is approved by the State Board of Equalization and is not appropriated by the Legislature. As such, it would not have a direct impact on the appropriations process. However, it may reduce the amount that is available for the Legislature to appropriate. It is not known how many may be eligible, apply, and fulfill the requirements of the program, but it is not anticipated to result in a significant negative fiscal impact."
Oklahoma’s Promise, originally designated as the Oklahoma Higher Learning Access Program, was created by the Legislature in 1992 to help students who meet certain income, academic and conduct requirements to earn a college or technology center tuition scholarship.
The program is administered by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.