Earlier this year, I was called on one of my sayings “that’s less popular than burning the American flag” when I was asked just how popular or unpopular such an act of protest is in Oklahoma.
So, being the data nerd I am, I decided to find out. Similarly, I tested the inclusion of “In God We Trust” on public buildings to see how these historic benchmarks of American and Oklahoma culture fair now that we are almost a quarter of a way through the Twenty-First Century.
Perhaps I am also realizing that we are as far away from my formative years in high school than that time was from the end of World War II, so you would certainly expect things to change.
Regarding the American flag, fully 75% think desecrating it should be illegal, while only 25% think such an action as burning or intentionally destroying it should be permitted. This is significantly different than a June 2020 national YouGov poll related on this topic a few years ago, in which 49% thought it should be illegal and 34% legal.
As one might anticipate, Republicans (17% Legal; 80% Illegal) and rural residents (19% Legal; 77% Illegal) lead the charge when it comes to opposing flag burning, but solid majority of Democrats (34% Legal; 60% Illegal) and urbanites (30% Legal; 64% Illegal) break against flag burning as well. The most interesting finding, however, comes from the age lines. Those over 75 years of age almost universally oppose legalizing flag desecration(86% Illegal) while those under 45 are much more accepting (36% Legal; 60% Illegal) though still solidly opposed.
Perhaps more relevant given that legislation was voted on this past legislative session, is the inclusion of “In God We Trust” on public buildings. Here, Oklahomans are even more united than they are on flag desecration with 82% supporting the phrase on buildings, seals and logos for state and local governments.
Most striking is that 71% say they “strongly” favor this practice while only 9% “strongly” oppose doing so. The partisan gap on this question is striking. A remarkable 95% of Republicans agree the use of “In God We Trust” should be promulgated while only 4% disagree. Among Democrats we see a slightly different story with 59% being supportive and almost a third (29%) opposing.
This is also antiideological battle with 99% of self-described conservatives supporting the use of the phrase but liberals being divided (42% Favor; 45% Oppose).
While we see a little correlation with age on this question, it is not as sharp here as it is with flag desecration. On using “In God We Trust” 71% of those under 45 support its use and only 24% oppose doing so.
Both of the sentiments tested perform very well among swing voting blocs. Among those undecided on a generic legislative ballot, 78% support using “In God We Trust” and 69% think burning the flag should be illegal. While the age gaps show that these cornerstone issues may change in the distant future, at least for now, Oklahoma voters remain committed to supporting the symbols upon which they see our government is based. Any political figure espousing the opposite – save those in the few pockets of liberalism in the state – risk voter backlash as the intensity here is very strong.
Note: Pat McFerron is the President of Cole Hargrave Snodgrass & Associates and is nationally known for his polling and focus group work for corporations and political campaigns.
