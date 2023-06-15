In the recent report from the Annie E. Casey Foundation, a chilling truth about the state of Oklahoma’s children's well-being has surfaced. The data, which rates the well-being of children across all states in sixteen diverse categories, has revealed a sharp decline in Oklahoma's standing. Falling from 40th to a staggering 46th place in just one year, this finding has raised serious concerns among the state's child advocacy organizations.
The CEO of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy, Joe Dorman, who has been meticulously examining these reports for the past decade, expressed his dismay at the deteriorating situation. "This report is a critical benchmark for comparing children's welfare across the United States. It's disheartening to see Oklahoma consistently hovering around the lower 40s or high 30s," Dorman shared.
The study broke down the well-being of children into four specific domains:
- Economic well-being: Oklahoma stood at 38th
- Education: A shocking 49th place
- Health: Positioned at 37th
- Family and community context: Positioned at 43rd
Education surfaced as the most problematic area. According to Dorman, this is not surprising, given Oklahoma's lack of basic internet technology and broadband access, critical for today's educational needs. "The legislature is making strides to improve broadband access, leveraging federal funds to increase this crucial service in our state," he assured.
Despite the bleak overall picture, there are glimmers of hope. The percentage of children without health insurance in Oklahoma saw a 2% decrease. This positive change, Dorman attributed to the public-backed Medicaid expansion. The scheme not only helped more families but also significantly increased the number of children covered.
The report's data stems from the last two years, and Dorman remains optimistic that recent legislative measures will push the statistics in a favorable direction. "This year, the legislature has passed several impactful laws, including a teacher pay raise and the provision of alternative education forms. We believe these are serious steps towards improvement," Dorman stated.
For more in-depth insight, readers can access the complete report here, the 2023 Oklahoma breakdown here, or the interactive nationwide data here.
