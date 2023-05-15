Oklahoma City -- Now in final stages of training before they head to Africa, Members of the Oklahoma National Guard are working in Texas tweaking their preparation for service as part of “Task Force Tomahawk.”
The Guard personnel will return home in early 2024, military sources told reporters in Oklahoma.
According to a National Guard thumbnail (provided to The City Sentinel by the communications staff for U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma, more than 1,000 soldiers from three states are deploying “as Task Force Tomahawk in support of operations within U.S. Africa Command’s area of responsibility. While there, they will provide security support at five installations across three East African countries. In addition to conventional security operations, the Task Force will man the East African Response Force.”
At mid-April event in Oklahoma City, Mullin, from Westville, addressed the deploying soldiers, his image projected from the Paycom jumbotron above.
Responding to an inquiry from The City Sentinel, the state’s junior senator said, “It was an honor to share a few words with Task Force Tomahawk before their upcoming deployment. May God bless our citizen-soldiers and their loving families. We are eternally grateful for your dedication, selflessness, and sacrifice.”
The state’s senior senator, James Lankford of Oklahoma City, also spoke at the event. He sat with Mulllin and U.S. Congresswoman Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City, at the event.
Representative Bice shared her prepared remarks with The City Sentinel.
Her text reads:
“The soldiers of the 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and Task Force Tomahawk, will be critical in safeguarding America’s interest in the Horn of Africa. Your work will be paramount in preventing the spread of terrorism in the region and throughout the globe. Your operations will enhance our partner nations capabilities, promote regional stability and protect U.S. and partner interests.
“To our soldiers, I want you to know that we are immensely proud of you. You have answered the call to serve, putting your lives on the line to defend our great nation. You are the backbone of our country, and you represent the best of America. We stand with you in spirit, and we pray for your safe and swift return.
“Today and every day, let us not forget the values that our soldiers are fighting for. As Americans, we stand for freedom, democracy, and justice. We cherish the ideals of hard work, perseverance, and personal responsibility. And we believe in the power of faith, family, and community. As soldiers, you all are serving to protect these values and freedoms.”
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt also addressed the departing Guard personnel.
Among the listeners was his son, Drew, a Tulsan who joined the Guard earlier this year.
“It’s an honor to be here today as the governor to send off the young men and women of Task Force Tomahawk.
“I’m also honored to be here as a father. To each of you deploying, I know your families are very proud of you and love you very much. … On behalf of all 4 million Oklahomans, thank you for your service and your sacrifice.”
Stitt admitted his son did not want to be mentioned, but the old man (Dad) could not resist.
The Guard personnel had some family time before moving on to Fort Bliss, Texas, for final training and will soon head overseas.
A report from Spc. Danielle Rayon of the Oklahoma National Guard, reviewed the pre-farewell training held at Fort Riley in Kansas this spring:
"TF Tomahawk is made up of Soldiers from multiple units from Oklahoma Army National Guard’s 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team including two companies from the Brigade’s multi-state battalion – the 2nd Battalion, 134th Infantry Regiment – from the Nebraska Army National Guard and the Indiana Army National Guard.
"Soldiers with TF Tomahawk trained on individual and platoon level warrior tasks, including various weapons ranges and squad patrol lanes focusing on individual troop and squad movement. In addition to individual and platoon-level training, Soldiers received medical, cultural awareness, equipment and mission-specific training before heading overseas.
"Proficiency in these skills is critical for the Soldiers who are deploying to provide security support in operations across multiple East African countries."
In Rayon's story, Command Sgt. Maj. John Workman, the command sergeant major for TF Tomahawk, said, “The pre-mobilization training allows us to take about 12-18 months of training that the active-duty force does regularly because it’s their full-time job, and we compress it into a short time span of about six weeks.”
Major said the time in Kansas turned the units “into an active-duty Army battalion in about six weeks of training.”
Looking back at the weeks in Kansas, Capt. Katelyn Hartshorn, commander, Hotel Company, 700th Brigade Support Battalion, said in Rayon's story:
“For the Forward Support Company, we’ve been able to slow down our training. I know for my maintenance section, they’ve been able to get quality, in-depth training that makes them feel more confident and proficient in their field.”
Workman is from Glenpool. Hartshorn is from Chickasha.
