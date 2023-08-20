Oklahoma City -- State Representatives Andy Fugate, D-Del City, and Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, were recently awarded Legislator of the Year by the Oklahoma Military Order of the Purple Heart.
The organization represents combat-wounded veterans and continues to serve our country by helping America’s active-duty service members, veterans, their families and those who have borne the burden of battle, according to their website.
“I count as one of my highest honors to be recognized for fighting for our military veterans and their families. They represent us all over the world and I’m proud to represent them here at home,” House Democratic Floor Leader Andy Fugate said.
Military Order of the Purple Heart's legislative goals include veteran’s healthcare, veteran’s and survivors’ benefits, accountability, education and employment.
“Many thanks to the Oklahoma Military Order of the Purple Heart for this honor. My dad was a veteran, and he was painfully honest about life after service and the challenges it posed. I will always do what is needed and necessary to support our veterans. They have earned every ounce of support and effort we can provide,” Rep. Provenzano said.
Notes: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting, working from a press release transmitted from the Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus. Pat selected the photos used.
