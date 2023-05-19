OKLAHOMA CITY – The Legislature on Friday, May 19, gave final passage to a set of bills directing what Republican legislators described as an "historic investment into public education."
According to a joint House-Senate press release:
Senate Bill 1119 provides longevity-based pay raises for all certified staff, ranging from a $3,000 increase for teachers with 0-4 years' experience; $4,000 for 5 to 9 years; $5,000 for 10-14 years; and $6,000 for teachers employed 15 years or more.
Senate Bill 1121 provides six weeks' paid maternity leave for teachers employed for at least a year.
House Bill 2901 appropriates a recurring $500 million to the school funding formula to cover costs associated with S.B. 1119 and S.B. 1121.
Senate Bill 1120 directs $125 million to the Redbud Fund to address property tax revenue disparities in districts with lower ad valorem bases to help meet basic infrastructure and maintenance needs.
Senate Bill 1118 creates a three-year literacy instructional team within the State Dept. of Education to assist school districts. The team will have five regional locations across the state and will help teachers recognize educational needs of students, with an additional emphasis on students who have dyslexia. The program is funded through a one-time appropriation of $10 million.
House Bill 2903 creates a three-year school safety pilot program to provide every district with a school resource officer or security upgrades.
House Bill 2904 provides a one-time appropriation of $150 million toward HB2903. Each school district will receive approximately $96,000 annually throughout the three-year program.
Each bill passed both chambers overwhelmingly, with final votes delivered Friday, May 18.
They now move to the governor's desk for consideration and, if signed into law, would take effect in Fiscal Year 2024, which begins July 1, 2023.
In statements sent to The City Sentinel newspaper, Republican leaders at the Capitol celebrated the proposals.
Sending statements were Speaker of the House Charles McCall of Atoka and his colleagues Mark McBride of Moore and Rhonda Baker of Yukon, as well as Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat of Oklahoma City and his colleagues Adam Pugh of Edmond and Dewayne Pemberton of Muskogee.
