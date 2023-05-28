Oklahoma City – The State Legislature, in the last days of the 2023 legislative session, voted overwhelmingly to override Governor Kevin Stitt’s veto of Senate Bill 429.
As a result, statutory strictures now explicitly protect the option for students in public, charter, CareerTech and higher education institutions to war tribal regalia during commencement exercises.
The issue and Stitt’s veto earlier this year drew worldwide scrutiny in commentaries and editorials – as well as in news stories laced with reportorial expressions of anti-Stitt sentiments – despite the fact that the chief executive of Oklahoma explicitly noted in his veto message:
“[A]s a point of clarification, nothing in current state law prevents a school from allowing students to wear tribal regalia at their graduation ceremonies.”
Stitt, a member of the Cherokee Nation, has consistently argued against pulling administrative decisions on commencement policies away from local schools districts.
Stitt’s veto on May 1 drew condemnation of the chief executive from many leaders among Oklahoma’s Indian tribes and nations.
Some leaders were merely critical of the governor, and some denunciations were more vigorous than others.
Litigation over the existing school district controls over student attire at commencements emerged in 2018, and there was at least one disagreement over an Eagle feather a student wanted to wear in the Broken Arrow Public School District.
One advocate for a mandate on districts to accommodate tribal regalia is State Representative Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman. A member of the House Education Committee, he said in a legislative staff press release earlier this year:
“There are many unique tribes within Oklahoma, and it’s essential to ensure that nothing stands in the way of Native students being able to embrace their own distinct cultures during their high school graduation.”
In original consideration at the Legislature, S.B. 429 enjoyed overwhelming support.
In the Senate, the bill garnered a unanimous 45-0 (with three Republicans not voting) approval when it passed on March 22. For the override vote on the morning of May 25, the vote was bipartisan, 42-3. Three Republicans voted against the override, and three other members of the majority party did not vote.
In the House, the proposal was first approved 90-1 in a bipartisan super-majority garnered on April 24. The negative vote came from a Republican, and ten members of the majority party did not vote. For the override vote the afternoon of May 25, the vote was 80-11. The no votes were all Republicans, as were the 10 members who did cast a vote.
Stitt’s original veto message remains an apt expressions of the views of many educators, including many administrators in government-run schools.
The full text of the governor’s veto message follows:
“Enrolled Senate Bill 429 would require public school districts, public charter schools, technology center schools, and institutions within the Oklahoma State System of Higher Education to allow enrolled students to wear tribal regalia during the school's official graduation ceremonies.
“School districts or institutions should be able to set the dress code at their institutions' official graduation ceremonies. In other words, if schools want to allow their students to wear tribal regalia at graduation, good on them; but if schools prefer for their students to wear only traditional cap and gown, the Legislature shouldn't stand in their way. Moreover, pursuant to Article V, Section 46 of the Oklahoma Constitution, the Legislature cannot pass special laws regulating school districts applicable to one person or class of persons. Should this bill become law, the proverbial Pandora's box will be opened for other groups to go over the heads of local superintendents and demand special favor to wear whatever they please at a formal ceremony.
“Simply put, this decision rests with local school districts, not state government. Lastly, as a point of clarification, nothing in current state law prevents a school from allowing students to wear tribal regalia at their graduation ceremonies.”
Cindy Nguygen, policy director for the ACLU of Oklahoma, said after the override put S.B. 429 (which included an emergency clause) into immediate effect:
“After centuries of attempted genocide and erasure of Indigenous culture and tradition, Indigenous students in Oklahoma can now wear their tribal regalia during graduation ceremonies starting July 1, 2023. Tribal regalia is a symbol of resistance, resilience, and reclamation by students of their right to an education that honors their culture and heritage. As we witness Oklahoma politicians interfere with the curriculum our schools teach, Indigenous history continues to be erased. Policies that strip Indigenous students of their cultural and religious heritage in the name of assimilation only compound the violence and oppression that these students and their communities have suffered. The ACLU of Oklahoma will never stop fighting to address the ongoing deprivations of Indigenous students’ educational and expressive rights.”
Note: Pat McGuigan is editor emeritus for The City Sentinel – Oklahoma City. He. has covered tribal issues in Oklahoma since the 1990s. His reporting on efforts by the Cheyenne & Arapaho Tribes of Oklahoma to regain lands at and adjacent to Fort Reno in western Oklahoma won first place from the Society of Professional Journalist (Oklahoma Pro Chapter) more than a decade ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.