Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus Set to Host 2023 A.C. Hamlin Gala
Oklahoma City –The Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus Chair, Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, is pleased to announce the 2023 A.C. Hamlin Gala, which will be held at 7 p.m. April 18 at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City. Tickets for the event are $75..
The gala, named after political trailblazer and the first Black member of the Oklahoma House of Representatives, A.C. Hamlin, will be a celebration of his life and achievements.
The event raises funds for academic scholarships for students attending Oklahoma’s only HBCU – Langston University.
"A.C. Hamlin was an exceptional leader who fought for civil rights and economic justice," Lowe said in a press release sent to The City Sentinel. "The gala is an opportunity to honor his legacy and raise funds for the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus Foundation, which is dedicated to empowering students at Langston University."
The A.C. Hamlin Gala will be an evening to remember, the announcement from the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus promised.
The event will honor outstanding Oklahomans who have made significant contributions to their communities. The Chairman's Award will recognize an individual who has continued the long march of progress toward a better Oklahoma.
In addition, the Media Innovator Award will honor innovative media professionals dedicated to keeping Oklahomans informed. These awards are an opportunity “to celebrate the hard work and dedication of exceptional Oklahomans and to inspire others to follow in their footsteps,” the release from the caucus said.
The 2023 Chairman's Award winner is Toby Brown, an exceptional Oklahoman who has contributed significantly to the state's progress. Brown has a long history of supporting the community.
Brown is also the President of the Toby Brown Realty, a real estate development firm that has played a vital role in the revitalization of Oklahoma City's downtown area.
The 2023 Media Innovator Award winners include Carla Hinton, Nehemiah D. Frank, Martha Vaughan, Kevin Perry, Donald R. James II, Clytie Bunyan, and Naomi Keitt.
These individuals have demonstrated exceptional dedication to journalism and media, helping to shine a light on important issues affecting Oklahomans. Their work spans across print, broadcast, and digital media, and their contributions have had a significant impact on their respective communities.
The caucus release concluced, “Join us for dinner and celebration as we recognize these exceptional individuals. Purchase tickets by calling (405)557-7367 or following this link: 2023 A.C. Hamlin Gala:
Visit The City Sentinel (city-sentinel.com) archives for past stories about the A.C. Hamlin Dinner.
Members of the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus include:
Representative Jason Lowe, chair, an Oklahoma City Democrat.
Rep. Monroe Nichols, vice chair, a Tulsa Democrat.
Senators Kevin Matthews of Tulsa and George Young of Oklahoma City, both Democrats.
Other members of the caucus include state Representatives Regina Goodwin of Tulsa, and
Oklahoma City Democrats Ajay Pittman and Mauree Turner.
Patrick McGuigan
