In an impressive display of innovative criminal justice reform, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS), has successfully intercepted the arrest of 67 individuals, rerouting them away from the Oklahoma County Detention Center and towards vital mental health resources tailored to their individual needs.
This successful diversion, orchestrated as part of the newly instituted Court Ordered Outpatient Treatment (CO-OP) program, marks a significant shift in how Oklahoma is addressing the intersection of mental health and the criminal justice system.
Lauren Stover, the Executive Director of the Oklahoma County Crisis Intervention Center and Oklahoma Crisis Recovery Unit, voiced her support for the CO-OP initiative, "Our aim is to support those who are severely mentally ill and have consistently been non-compliant with outpatient services. Far too often, these individuals, instead of receiving needed treatment, find themselves repeatedly clashing with law enforcement and ultimately land in the detention center facing charges," she stated.
Stover believes the CO-OP program represents a pivotal moment in the state's efforts to alleviate the strain on the detention center and provide a more compassionate and effective approach to addressing mental health in the criminal justice context.
This ambitious endeavor owes its success to a joint effort between Oklahoma County District Court Judge Sara Murphy Bondurant, the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office's public defender's team, and Brandi Garner, the CEO of the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
Garner, discussing the CO-OP program, emphasized that "mental health intervention in jails is not merely about symptom management but restoring hope. This program has and will continue to significantly reduce the jail population by facilitating connections between those in need and essential mental health treatment, rather than defaulting to incarceration."
The introduction of this program has not only sparked optimism in the local law enforcement community but also hints at a more profound, systemic change in our approach to mental health and crime. The success of the CO-OP program serves as a tangible reminder that such progressive shifts in the criminal justice system can lead to more effective, compassionate outcomes, bolstering the safety and well-being of communities across Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.