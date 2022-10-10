OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The Interfaith Alliance Foundation of Oklahoma will present its 2022 Annual Awards Dinner and Celebration on Thursday October 27. The event will be held in the Cole Community Center at Oklahoma City First Church of the Nazarene, 4400 NW Expressway.
Doors will open at 5:30 pm and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. with the program to follow. Tickets are $50 per person.
This year's theme is "All are Welcome.” The evening will honor several organizations that have led interfaith immigration efforts in Europe, Asia, and North America.
Interfaith Alliance will present a Community Service Award to Emanuel Synagogue for their partnership with SCM Medical Missions and the New Life Fund to extracting gender rights activists and their families from Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover.
Rabbi Abby Jacobson, the Foundation’s President, in 2018 announced that the organization would hold each year’s annual dinner at a different house of worship to share in the celebration of a different autumn holiday. The goal is to foster even greater interfaith communication, Jacobson said.
The 2018 event, which was held at Oklahoma City’s Emanuel Synagogue, where Jacobson is the spiritual leader, recognized the Jewish festival of Sukkot, often called the Feast of Booths.
A non-partisan, clergy-led grassroots organization, the Interfaith Alliance Foundation of Oklahoma’s mission is to promote the positive, healing role of faith in civic life and to challenge intolerance and extremism.
This year’s event will include the introduction of the organization’s 2023 officers and board members.
Local Interfaith alliances are active in 38 states with over 150,000 members from more than 50 religious’ traditions. With a national network of religious leaders, the Interfaith Alliance works to “encourage compassion, civility and mutual respect for human dignity in an ever increasing diverse society.”
“Please make plans to join us for our first in-person annual dinner in several years on Thursday evening, October 27, at 6 pm. You can purchase tickets now and/or renew your annual membership now,” organizers said.
To register for the 2022 Interfaith Alliance of Oklahoma annual banquet, click here.
For more information, or to become a sponsor, visit tiaok.org or email tiaokc@gmail.com
