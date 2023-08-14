The Oklahoma Insurance Department has issued a scam alert about rising numbers of Medicare fraud reported across Oklahoma.
Scammers have been targeting Medicare beneficiaries by sending in-home COVID-19 test kits and billing Medicare for the tests. Since the end of the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency those test kits were no longer available for free.
Many beneficiaries have observed charges on their Medicare Summary Notices for COVID-19 tests they have not received including bulk shipments. Since June OID has had 55 calls reporting the issue the scammers have been responsible for distributing 276 unsolicited test kits.
Medicare pays a rate of $94 for each kit with a total exceeding $18,000 for the kits that the fraudsters charged to Medicare. Other items such as catheter supplies sent to beneficiaries when they do not have a medical diagnosis at a cost of $3,000 for each beneficiary.
The Medicare Assistance Program (MAP) is encouraging people to contact the division immediately if they have seen suspicious activity such as billing for unwanted or unnecessary COVID-19 tests or any other items.
You can reach OID's MAP Division by calling 1-800-763-2828.
