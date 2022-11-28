OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Humane Society’s Board of Directors has announced the hire of Mark Eby as OK Humane’s new President & CEO. Eby brings over 20 years of nonprofit experience, as well as extensive animal welfare knowledge to his new role, officially beginning Monday, December 5.
Upon the departure of OK Humane’s previous President & CEO, Dana McCrory, in September, OK Humane’s Board of Directors created a special task force to re-hire the position with a search that extended nationwide.
“We are thrilled to have found a candidate with both nonprofit and animal rescue experience right here in Oklahoma”, said Matt Chesnut, OK Humane’s Chairman of the Board. “Our search committee was extremely impressed with Mark Eby, and I know he will lead OK Humane with compassion and dedication, hallmarks of OK Humane’s ethos. Our board has every confidence that OK Humane will continue to thrive and grow under Mark’s guidance.”
During Eby’s career he served in many leadership roles, most recently as CEO of the Oklahoma City Police Athletic League for the past two years. Prior to that, he was the CEO of the Kansas Humane Society for over eight years, and spent seven years with Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Eby is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma, and is married with two children and two rescue dogs.
"I'm so excited to return to helping animals, and I believe OK Humane is poised to make an even bigger difference in our city and state”, said Eby. “We are prepared to find even more homes for animals, and expand our services to help everyone in our community. I know our staff and board are ready to take us to the next level and be a model for other humane organizations to follow."
The Oklahoma Humane Society is Oklahoma’s largest animal rescue and is entirely donor funded and foster-based.
As an independent 501(c) 3 non-profit unaffiliated with the Humane Society of the United States, OK Humane receives no government funding or tax dollars.
The OK Humane Place Spay / Neuter Clinic is located at 5835 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, in Oklahoma City. The clinic is open to anyone needing access to spay/neuter services and it is also available for all rescue groups.
The clinic’s goal is to perform surgeries that would otherwise have not been done. Pet owners who have a relationship with a private-practice veterinarian are encouraged to take their pets there. This frees up valuable surgery appointments for those pets at the most risk for having litters of puppies and kittens.
Clinic hours of operation are Monday- Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Call 405-947-7729 to learn more.
To view adoptable dogs and cats online click here The OK Humane Adoption Center is located at 7500 N. Western in Oklahoma City. Adoption Center Hours of Operation are Tuesday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
For more information, visit okhumane.org
