breaking
Oklahoma Human Services announces major milestone in Pinnacle Plan – The ‘Co-Neutrals’ sunset 23 of 30 performance measures with agency’s commitment to continue publicly reporting progress
Oklahoma City – Oklahoma Human Services has received the latest co-neutrals commentary for progress on the Pinnacle Plan, the state's foster care reform plan.
During this reporting period, spanning from Jan. 1 through June 30, 2022, the co-neutrals determined Oklahoma Human Services has achieved two years of substantial and sustained progress on all 23 non-impacted performance measures.
This finding relieves the agency of continued monitoring for these outcomes in all future co-neutral reports.
However, in a press release sent to The City Sentinel, the Department of Human Services said it “remains committed to continued public reporting on these measures and positive momentum in service to Oklahoma’s children and families.”
In the latest report, the co-neutrals praised Oklahoma as a “model child welfare system,” remarking on the agency’s commitment to self-correction, development of core strategies that quickly adapt to the changing needs of children and families interacting with the system and strengthening data systems to support decision-making and practice improvements.
Oklahoma taxpayers may finally be rounding the bend from the impact of litigation more than a decade ago which forced a dramatic boost in tax resources devoted to child welfare. In 2012, Pat McGuigan reported on the projected $100 million annual expenses for areas in which the state had been deficient.
At that time:
“The state agreed to address 15 ‘key performance areas,’ including:
(1) child abuse and neglect in care,
(2) the number of foster homes available for children in need of therapeutic care,
(3) the number of foster homes available for children not in need of therapeutic care,
(4) visitation of children by case workers,
(5) continuity of visitation by the same case worker,
(6) on an annual basis, the average number of placements experienced by a child two years old or older, excluding the ten percent of children with the least number of changes in placement and the ten percent of children with the highest number of changes in placement,
(7) the actual number of placements for each child two years old or older that is in the ten percent of children two years old or older with the highest number of changes in placements,
(8) on an annual basis, the average number of placements experienced by a child under two years old, excluding the ten percent of children with the least number of placements and the ten percent of children with the highest number of placements,
(9) the actual number of placements for each child under two years old who is in the ten percent of children under two years old with the highest number of placements,
(10) as of March 31 and September 30 of each year, the number of children in shelters delineated by even ages (i.e., younger than 2 years, 2 years old to 4 years old, 4 years old to 6 years old, … ),
(11) during the same six month time period (April through September and October through March), the average stay in a shelter for each age group identified in subparagraph (10), excluding the ten percent of children with the shortest stay in a shelter and the ten percent of children with the longest stay in a shelter,
(12) the actual length of stay for each child that is in the ten percent of children with the longest stay in a shelter,
(13) permanency (i.e., the child exits the system with a connection to a permanent family),
(14) adoption, including adoption failure rates, and
(15) caseload.”
As noted 11 years ago, an agency representative confirmed that future steps “reflected that ultimate judicial review of the plan [would] be from a ‘good faith’ standard, recognizing that the agency and the co-Neutrals do not control legislative appropriations,” but wwould encourage implementation.
That spokesman “reiterated that discussions among the co-Neutrals are not subject to open records act or state transparency requirements.”
(https://www.capitolbeatok.com/reports/dhs-co-neutrals-approve-pinnacle-plan-100-million-a-year-spending-hike-expected/ )
More than a decade later, the state is transitioning toward greater independence in decision-making, although higher expenditures are embedded in current government practices.
Stitt applauds recent work and current leadership
“I want Oklahoma to be the most pro-family state in the nation, and I am proud of the leadership from Secretary Brown and Dr. Deb to make this a reality,” said Governor Kevin Stitt.
“Oklahoma’s recognition as a model child welfare system is a testament to the great strides our state and foster care system have made towards prioritizing kids and making families whole.”
The agency worked collaboratively with the Plaintiffs and co-neutrals in 2021 to develop a COVID Recovery Period Agreement to pause the assessment of seven COVID-impacted measures where performance had been significantly affected by the pandemic.
According to this week’s press release, “The majority of these measures focus on timely permanency for children after removal from their biological homes or who have become legally free after their parent’s rights have been terminated.
“Additionally, these measures look at performance related to the numbers of therapeutic foster homes available for children with significant behavioral health needs. This pause continues through this commentary period, with returned reporting near the end of the calendar year.”
“Dr. Deb, Tricia Howell and the entirety of Child Welfare Services have worked tirelessly over the last decade to achieve this momentous milestone in the Pinnacle Plan,” said Justin Brown, Cabinet Secretary for Human Services.
“I am grateful not only for their continued dedication to identify and remove barriers for the families we serve, but also to the leadership before them who began work on the Pinnacle Plan and planted seeds that are bearing fruit today. Our system is dramatically different than it was at the beginning of the plan; but our innovative, family-centered efforts will continue so we can truly serve families in the most effective, meaningful and impactful ways.”
Dr. Deborah Shropshire, Oklahoma Human Services Director, echoed her appreciation for the agency’s staff as well as continued dedication to serve children and families better in the years to come.
“We are celebrating this commentary because exiting these measures represents the tremendous work of staff across the state to improve outcomes for Oklahoma families,” said Shropshire, the Human Services agency Director.
“Still, we are relentlessly pursuing a system that serves all families’ unique needs in a way that is dignifying and brings hope for a brighter future. This work continues and also relies upon the incredible service of community partners and foster families who walk alongside the children and families we all serve together.”
Dr. Deb Shropshire assumed the director’s post at the Department of Human Services this winter, after garnering years of experience working on child services issues.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/joe-dorman-of-oklahoma-institute-for-child-advocacy-praises-gov-stitts-choice-of-deb-shropshire/article_9200a72c-92c2-11ed-bf22-2712f5f3263b.html )
Some particular highlights noted by the co-neutrals include:
* achieving close to 100 percent caseload compliance statewide;
* building the department’s capacity to recruit, support and retain family-based placements for children, including traditional and kinship foster homes;
* transparently reporting maltreatment in care
eradicating the use of shelters to house the youngest children and significantly decreasing the use of shelters for children of all ages;
* establishing thorough law and policy requirements to timely screen, respond to and investigate all reports of child abuse and neglect, including for children in congregate care;
* heightening oversight and provider accountability to promote safe care of children placed in higher-level settings; and
* establishing multiple-level caseworker and supervisor trainings, guidance and efforts to prioritize safety, stability, well-being and permanency for children in care.
“The backbone of our child welfare system are the staff and foster families who dedicate their lives in service to Oklahoma’s families,” said Tricia Howell, Child Welfare Services Director.
“We need more individuals to step into this work, whether by becoming a child welfare specialist or new foster family. If you’ve ever considered how you can make a difference for the families in your community, we have a place for you. Your service could literally create the change you wish to see in the world.”
Foster families play a vital role in the child welfare system, offering a safe place for children while their families work to improve safety concerns. This week’s press release repeated a plea for foster care:
“Oklahoma Human Services continues to need more foster families in every community across the state to serve children in state custody, particularly families who are willing to serve children with significant behavioral health needs. For more information about becoming a foster parent, visit https://okfosters.org/ or call 1-800-376-9729.”
In terms of the most recently monthly snapshot of remaining challenges, the January 2023 monthly report for the Pinnacle Plan can be studied here:
(https://oklahoma.gov/content/dam/ok/en/okdhs/documents/okdhs-pdf-library/pinnacle-plan/OK%20PP%20-%20Jan%202023.pdf )
The Department of Human Resources’ Pinnacle Plan link can be visited here:
(https://oklahoma.gov/okdhs/services/child-welfare-services/the-oklahoma-pinnacle-plan/pinnacle-plan-home.html )
Note: Working from a press release provided by the Oklahoma Department of Human Services, Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel contributed to this story by adding historic information and a reference to the most recent monthly data.
Tags
Patrick McGuigan
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Oklahoma Senate supports Adam Pugh's bill -- maternity leave for teachers and school employees
- As the World Turns, and the Plot Thickens – Dershowitz, Costello, Ryan, Cohen and Trump in real life, not a soap opera
- Oklahoma Human Services announces major milestone in Pinnacle Plan – The ‘Co-Neutrals’ sunset 23 of 30 performance measures with agency’s commitment to continue publicly reporting progress
- A Season for Certain Things: Death and Taxes … and Fundraisers
- Oklahoma House sends to the Senate John Talley's revised proposal to limit the use of corporal punishment in schools
- Allied Arts launches Annual Campaign for the Arts
- Lowering Energy Costs for Americans: Column
- Josh Brecheen's First House Floor Speech: The Gravity of our National Debt
Top Ads
Most Popular
Articles
- Cartels Waging Deadly War on Americans | It's Happening Where You Live, Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Senate approves Joe Newhouse's bill to allow OMMA director to shut down marijuana operations causing environmental damage
- Oklahoma Senate votes to approve Jo Anna Dossett's bill modifying definition of career teacher
- Oklahoma Attorney General Drummond files lawsuit against Biden administration’s EPA over rejected plan on ozone emissions
- Kevin Stitt joins 18 other American governors in Statement opposing harmful ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) Policies
- Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) Probe!
- Teachers and other certified personnel to get up to $6,000 pay raise under Edmond Senator Adam Pugh's plan -- approved on Tuesday
- Jackson Lahmeyer is bringing Sheridan Church ministry to Oklahoma City – and mulling ‘right place, right time’ for his possible future in politics
- ‘The Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes are diligently striving to recover Fort Reno lands for the future’
- University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma presents Ashwini Ramaswamy’s Let the Crows Come dance performance
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.